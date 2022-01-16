5 WWE Superstars Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar defeated whilst Universal Champion

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are two of the top superstars in WWE today. Their standing in the company has allowed them to win the Universal Championship multiple times in their careers.

The Tribal Chief has won the title twice. Meanwhile, Lesnar has won the title thrice. Both stars have made history with lengthy Universal title reigns.

Lesnar set the record for the longest Universal Championship reign at 503-days. The Head of the Table is set to break his record and become the longest-reigning Universal Champion of all time.

Many fans believe that Brock Lesnar is the best Universal Champion of all time. Meanwhile, others think Reigns has proven to be the most dominant champion of the modern era. The fact that both men have held the same title for over 500 days shows they are arguably the biggest names in Sports Entertainment today.

Paul Heyman @HeymanHustle

RomanReigns is only the second being in history

(other than

Championship for 500 consecutive days ...



Read the rest: The WWE Universe should be spending today ACKNOWLEDGING the fact that @WWE RomanReigns is only the second being in history(other than @BrockLesnar ) to hold the @WWE Championship for 500 consecutive days ...Read the rest: instagram.com/p/CYrvM5qvEjj/ The WWE Universe should be spending today ACKNOWLEDGING the fact that @WWERomanReigns is only the second being in history(other than @BrockLesnar) to hold the @WWE Championship for 500 consecutive days ... Read the rest: instagram.com/p/CYrvM5qvEjj/ https://t.co/4T8DmP8qet

During their respective reigns, the two superstars have competed against top men in the company. In this article, we will look at the five WWE stars Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar have defeated while holding the Universal Championship.

#5. Brock Lesnar defeated Roman Reigns as the WWE Universal Champion

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ WWE News: Brock Lesnar re-signs, and will face Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at the Greatest Royal Rumble dlvr.it/QNzbm3 WWE News: Brock Lesnar re-signs, and will face Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at the Greatest Royal Rumble dlvr.it/QNzbm3 https://t.co/isOTEul46D

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns have locked horns for the WWE Universal title five times. Three of those five times, Lesnar has held the Universal Championship.

The two first competed for the title in a Fatal Four-Way match, including Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman at SummerSlam 2017. All four men gave each other a beating throughout the contest. In the final moments of the match, Reigns had the upper hand, but Lesnar caught him with an F5 and pinned him to retain the title.

At WrestleMania 34, Roman Reigns challenged Lesnar for the title in a one-on-one contest. The match main evented the Premium Live Event. The Beast Incarnate hit six F5s to put down Reigns and retain his Universal Championship. The match wasn’t well-received by fans in attendance.

Brock Lesnar faced Roman Reigns for a third time for the title at the 2018 Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia. The Hell in a Cell match saw Reigns spear Lesnar through the steel cage, but lose the match as The Beast Incarnate hit the floor first.

Even though Reigns has always stood a good chance against The Beast Incarnate in Universal Championship matches, he doesn’t have an advantage over him.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Abhinav Singh