Stephanie McMahon elucidates steps WWE is taking towards racial issues

The WWE isn't holding back in taking up racial issues.

Stephanie McMahon takes racial issues very seriously.

The McMahons don't take racial issues lightly

Stephanie McMahon is one of the most powerful businesswomen in the world today. She has established herself as the Chief Brand Officer of WWE well. Her role as an executive hasn't stopped her from appearing on screen. Stephanie McMahon, along with her husband, Triple H, formed The Authority back in 2013. The Authority storyline went on for almost three years, feuding with the top babyfaces of the company.

Apart from her full-fledged role in the WWE, Stephanie McMahon is a mother of three c.

It's so important we all speak to our children about the current state of the world and provide positive antiracist messages. Thank you @RushiaB, @AnneMAnderson and @StephMcMahon for this discussion. Hate is taught. We can be intentional in teaching love. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/EmD2ZK4uAK — Shelley Zalis (@ShelleyZalis) June 10, 2020

Stephanie McMahon on racial issues

The Billion Dollar Princess was on the Women In The Business of Sports panel, where she addressed the manner in which WWE is tackling racial issues. McMahon said the following;

“Well you know, it’s not enough to just put out a statement and say you’re going to do something. So we’ve actually been doing any number of things across multiple sectors. So from employees, we’re looking at different types of training and resources and platforms to really encourage our employees to speak, and to let them know that they are heard. And of course, any action items that come out of that. We’re also looking to partner with a few different organizations to really make sure that we’re able to amplify and use out platforms in the best way possible — education, I think to me at this moment, being primary. So we’re, you know, I’m not ready to make some kind of formal announcement yet, but we’re getting further down the pike in something I think will be very meaningful hopefully for our entire community. For the WWE community and larger than that. Because it is not enough to just say ‘Oh yeah, I take a stand.’ You have to prove it. And that’s something that I believe in wholeheartedly.” (quote courtesy of 411Mania.com)

Stephanie McMahon takes the WWE very seriously, and its good to see the lengths the promotion is going to, making sure that racial issues aren't swept under the rug. Stephanie McMahon still makes sporadic appearances in the WWE. She was last seen at the Money in The Bank PPV when the women were tearing apart the MITB conference room.