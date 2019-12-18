Stephanie McMahon outlines which NXT stars could be future faces of WWE (Exclusive)

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Exclusive 18 Dec 2019, 22:41 IST SHARE

Stephanie McMahon named several NXT standouts

Ahead of WWE's groundbreaking switch to BT Sport in January that sees RAW and SmackDown find an exclusive new home for their programming in 2020, I had the immense privilege of chatting with Stephanie McMahon.

I asked WWE's Chief Brand Officer about WWE's ever-growing reputation in the world of mainstream sports, to find out which other sports personalities she'd like to see in the squared circle, before turning her attention to NXT's role as WWE's third brand.

With NXT firmly establishing itself as the "third brand" as opposed to a developmental brand in 2019 - who, in NXT, would you see as being the face of WWE in the future?

I think there are so many opportunities. Keith Lee for sure. Bask in his glory!

Rhea Ripley, for sure, stands out. Bianca Belair stands out. Shayna Baszler stands out. Adam Cole stands out. Matt Riddle stands out. Really, everyone on the roster absolutely stands out.

Of course, we can't forget about NXT UK. Pete Dunne, Tyler Bate and everyone else.

Stephanie McMahon would go on to echo my thoughts of NXT proving itself as WWE's third brand, comprising of NXT and NXT UK, before emphasising that WWE has a lot of ready-made stars across the board.

As you said, NXT started off as a developmental league and has evolved into WWE's third global touring brand and those stars, there are so many of them that are ready.

I'd like to extend a huge thank you to Stephanie McMahon for taking the time to chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Advertisement

From January 2020, BT Sport will be the exclusive home of WWE’s weekly flagship shows in the UK and Ireland, showing RAW and SmackDown Live. WWE’s monthly pay-per-view events will also be available via BT Sport Box Office.