Stephanie McMahon pays tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Howard Finkel

The Hall of Famer sadly passed away earlier today at the age of 69.

Stephanie has revealed that he was the company's first-ever employee.

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News

SHARE

Howard Finkel

Stephanie McMahon has taken to Twitter to pay tribute to Howard Finkel. The WWE Hall of Famer sadly passed away at the age of 69 earlier today.

The company's chief brand officer highlighted that it was already a tough week for the WWE family and the loss of their first-ever employee today makes things worse. She went on to state that Finkel's voice was iconic and that he will be missed by everyone.

In what has already been a tough week for our @WWE family, today we lost our 1st ever employee and WWE Hall of Famer, @howardfinkel. Howard’s voice is iconic & recognized by generations of fans. He will be missed. #RIPHowardFinkel Thank you for everything. ❤️🙏❤️ — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) April 16, 2020

Who was Howard Finkel?

The Fink was arguably the greatest announcer in the history of sports entertainment, let alone WWE. He was signed by WWE way back in 1975 when it was under the name of WWWF. However, he made his debut for the company only in 1977 at the Madison Square Garden.

The legendary Hall of Famer was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2009 and spent a lot of years working backstage in the company. Jerry 'The King' Lawler revealed last year that The Fink had suffered a stroke and reports suggest he was having various health issues recently.

We, here are Sportskeeda, send our thoughts and prayers to the near and dear ones of Howard Finkel. The WWE Universe will never forget his iconic voice.