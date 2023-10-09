Stephanie McMahon to return and introduce a major new WWE signing? Checking the possibility

Stephanie McMahon is one of the biggest names in WWE and the wrestling business as a whole. Although not attached to the company at this time, being a McMahon, she can never really be completely disconnected, either. Ever since Vince McMahon's return to the company earlier this year, Stephanie has stayed away from WWE. However, could she return to help introduce a top new star - Jade Cargill - at the time of her debut?

The possibility is certainly there.

Stephanie McMahon has always been connected to the women's roster in the company. Since the Women's Evolution, she has been front and center for some of the key moments of the division as a whole.

Jade Cargill's arrival in WWE might be the perfect moment to propel her back into the company once again. Now that she's been away for a while, when she returns, it needs to be a big moment for everyone involved, and that's exactly the opportunity Cargill presents.

Jade has been seen as one of the biggest possible stars in the company and has already been seen shaking hands with Triple H after she arrived in the building at Fastlane. When it comes to introducing herself in front of the crowd, though, that's still something that has to happen.

Cargill has the presence and wrestling ability and now just needs that perfect mouthpiece to ensure that her moment is flawless. Stephanie McMahon can give her that. There are few ways she would get a bigger catapult into stardom than Stephanie herself introducing her.

This is something that needs to happen to ensure the future brand of Cargill in WWE.

A Triple H text put Stephanie McMahon rumors to rest

There had been malicious rumors doing the rounds about the relationship between Stephanie McMahon and Triple H. The rumor was that they were divorced, and it was an unhealthy situation being created.

Triple H's real-life friend Kevin Nash commented on it, saying that he had texted his friend about it and that the answer was all he needed to know: there was no truth to the rumors.

The star had no clue there was such a rumor, and he joked about wishing he knew that he was getting divorced.

