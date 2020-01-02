Stephanie McMahon reveals which of her roles brings more pressure [Exclusive]

Stephanie McMahon

Stephanie McMahon has revealed which of her two demanding WWE roles generates the most pressure.

By day, Stephanie McMahon is a top executive in WWE – a multi-billion dollar company with designs on being the next Disney. By night, she’s one of the show’s biggest villains.

43-year-old Stephanie is the daughter of Vince McMahon, arguably the greatest sports entertainment promoter of all time, and sister of Shane McMahon, another on-off on-screen character in the relentless, never-ending carnival soap opera that is WWE.

But make no mistake about it – she blazes her own trail rather than anyone else’s, and is doing a good job of it, too, with an estimated net worth in excess of $60 million.

That’s why it should come as no surprise that she’s crazy enough to swap the suit for the spandex for occasional appearances, too - even if McMahon hasn't actively wrestled since Wrestlemania in 2018 when she and husband, Triple H, took on Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey.

Stephanie is no stranger to high-pressure situations in her day-to-day role, of course, but she explained to me in an interview that there’s nothing quite like the rush of adrenaline you get from performing in front of a live audience, even if her on-screen character isn't likely to return any time soon.

When asked about comparing her roles, she said:

“There is no comparison to the pressure of performing in front of what is millions of people when you consider the reach of our platforms, and a live audience of nearly 80,000.

“There are no words to describe the pressure, the feeling, the adrenaline and the excitement. Yes there’s nerves and anxiety, but what you can’t possibly underestimate as a performer is the passion, the love and the energy [of the audience].

“Our mission is to put smiles on people’s faces and there is no greater feeling than connecting with the audience in the ring and giving them what they want, and taking them on a ride.

“If we do our jobs right, our matches not only bring smiles to many people’s faces, but they’ll create memories that will last a lifetime. Being a part of that is absolutely humbling."

