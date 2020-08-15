Stephanie McMahon spotted wearing a Fiend face mask 

Stephanie McMahon in a Fiend face mask! We'd never imagined seeing that image, but here we are! WWE's Chief Brand Officer was out to get her hair done, and she posted a photo in which she proudly sported the Fiend face mask.

Of course, it was done to plug WWE's Superstars masks, and the fact that all the proceeds from the sales would go to Americares.

Here's what Stephanie McMahon tweeted out, in which she was spotted with the Fiend face mask:

Isn't this how everyone gets their hair done? 😂 Get your @WWE Superstar Face Mask at @WWEShop today, proceeds from sales go to @Americares !

Stephanie McMahon's recent WWE appearances

Stephanie McMahon has played a significant role on WWE TV over the past few weeks as she has been involved in the top storyline in the women's division.

McMahon most recently appeared on SmackDown to announce the Tri-Brand Battle Royal to determine Bayley's SmackDown Women's title opponent for SummerSlam. Stephanie McMahon has been at the forefront of the women's evolution in the WWE, and it was evident that WWE would get her back to make the on-screen decisions regarding the top angles in the division.

When it comes to the Fiend, the twisted entity will take on Braun Strowman for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam. The title feud finally has some much-needed momentum heading into SummerSlam following the inclusion of Alexa Bliss.

The former Women's Champion was used in the Wyatt Swamp Fight, and she has continued to play a big role in the storyline over the past few weeks on SmackDown.

The Fiend is widely expected to win the Universal Championship at SummerSlam, but WWE has undoubtedly made things intriguing by tweaking Braun Strowman's character by pushing him as a heartless monster. The reigning Universal Champion said that he doesn't care about Alexa Bliss, but could he be lying about his feelings?

The storyline should only get better as WWE applies the final touches before SummerSlam. Could Stephanie McMahon also make another appearance or two to influence the women's storylines in the WWE before SummerSlam? Only time will tell.