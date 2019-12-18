Stephanie McMahon would like 3-time Champion to come out of retirement and rejoin WWE

Stephanie McMahon is WWE's Chief Brand Officer

Ever since CM Punk became an analyst on FS1 show WWE Backstage, there has been lots of discussion about the future of his wife, AJ Lee, and whether she could ever work for WWE again.

The three-time Divas Champion, who announced her retirement from in-ring competition in April 2015, wrote on Twitter this week that she is “very retired” and does not plan on making a return.

However, speaking in a media call with several journalists, including Sportskeeda’s Gary Cassidy, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon revealed she is a “huge fan” of Lee and “would love” to see her back in the company’s women’s division.

McMahon added that it would be “interesting” if Punk returned but she is unsure if it will happen.

"I would love to see AJ Lee back in the Women's Division,"

AJ Lee’s WWE accomplishments

After signing with WWE in 2009, AJ Lee took part in the third season of NXT in 2010 before making her main-roster debut on SmackDown in 2011.

She would go on to become one of the most successful female Superstars of her generation, winning the Divas Championship on three occasions whilst also working alongside high-profile names including John Cena, CM Punk and Daniel Bryan.

Shortly after WrestleMania 31, where she teamed with Paige to defeat The Bella Twins, Lee revealed that she had decided to retire from wrestling.