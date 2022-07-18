“I am so proud” - Stephanie McMahon breaks silence on WWE being honored at the ESPY Awards

WWE Interim CEO and Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon has commented on WWE being honored as an official Sports Humanitarian League Champion.

ESPN has announced that it will honor WWE as the official Sports Humanitarian League Champion and posted a video on the decision to honor the company. ESPN stated, "WWE works hard to provide hope, create inclusion, empower communities, and recognize service both near and far."

Stephanie took to Twitter to thank ESPN for the honor. She wrote that the promotion's mission is to put smiles on faces and change lives through service:

"At our very core, @WWE's mission is to put smiles on faces the world over. I am so proud of the work @WWECommunity continues to do every day to change lives through the service. Thank you for this incredible honor, @ESPNCitizenship!"

The Sports Humanitarian Awards have been held annually for the past seven years and the winners receive $1 million in donations for charity. This year's ceremony will be combined with the ESPY Awards on July 20th.

Wrestling fans react to WWE being honored and Stephanie McMahon's message

Vince McMahon has stepped back from his duties as WWE CEO. He is currently under investigation by the company's board for several settlements with former female employees. Stephanie was named the Interim CEO while Vince retained all creative control during the investigation.

Wrestling fans weren't too happy about WWE being honored at the moment as they are in the middle of a controversy:

Other fans applauded WWE for their efforts and wished Stephanie well as the Interim CEO:

Stephanie McMahon held a company-wide talent meeting ahead of WWE Money In The Bank and it was reportedly well-received by those in attendance.

