  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Stephanie Vaquer to be betrayed by "best friend" for the world title on WWE RAW? Exploring the chances

Stephanie Vaquer to be betrayed by "best friend" for the world title on WWE RAW? Exploring the chances

By Love Verma
Published Oct 21, 2025 03:28 GMT
Stephanie Vaquer is the present Women
Stephanie Vaquer is the current Women's World Champion. [Image credits: Screenshot from Netflix]

WWE Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer faced the odds again on Monday Night RAW tonight against The Judgment Day. However, Nikki Bella made her return and rescued the champion from Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez.

Ad

Following this, both the stars shared a moment backstage where Stephanie appreciated Nikki's help and assured her that The Fearless One would get her support against The Judgment Day. Despite this wholesome moment, the Women's World Champion might soon be betrayed by her newest best friend.

It could happen when Nikki Bella turns on Vaquer for the Women's World Championship. Since making her comeback, Nikki has competed in major matches but has yet to get another title reign in the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

With her growing friendship with Stephanie, it could be the start of a long-term storyline where Nikki might betray her to set up a title match. Even during their backstage conversation, the veteran warned the titleholder that with the championship on her shoulder, anyone can take her out.

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

Ad

This could be a subtle hint that even Nikki Bella might turn against her in the near future for the WWE Women's World Championship. A feud with the former Divas Champion could make for a great storyline for Stephanie Vaquer on Monday Night RAW.

Additionally, this feud will make Vaquer's WWE title reign more interesting to watch. As for the rest, it remains to be seen how things will unfold on the red brand, as Nikki and the Women's World Champion are on the same page against The Judgment Day.

Ad

Update on Nikki Bella's future in WWE after her return

According to a recent report, Nikki Bella isn't done with WWE and is expected to appear 'here and there' on Monday Night RAW. With her recent return on the red brand, it's clear that The Fearless One will be involved in storylines in the upcoming weeks.

Additionally, it asserts that Triple H has long-term plans for the legendary star, as she might be working as a part-timer in the company. Nikki is expected to become more involved in storylines, especially with the possibility of a title feud with Stephanie Vaquer.

Ad

Overall, the women's division of WWE RAW is expected to see some interesting feuds and storylines involving Nikki Bella. Now, only time will tell whether The King of Kings has any plans to crown Nikki as the new champion on the red brand.

About the author
Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications