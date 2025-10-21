Stephanie Vaquer to be betrayed by "best friend" for the world title on WWE RAW? Exploring the chances

WWE Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer faced the odds again on Monday Night RAW tonight against The Judgment Day. However, Nikki Bella made her return and rescued the champion from Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez.Following this, both the stars shared a moment backstage where Stephanie appreciated Nikki's help and assured her that The Fearless One would get her support against The Judgment Day. Despite this wholesome moment, the Women's World Champion might soon be betrayed by her newest best friend.It could happen when Nikki Bella turns on Vaquer for the Women's World Championship. Since making her comeback, Nikki has competed in major matches but has yet to get another title reign in the Stamford-based promotion.With her growing friendship with Stephanie, it could be the start of a long-term storyline where Nikki might betray her to set up a title match. Even during their backstage conversation, the veteran warned the titleholder that with the championship on her shoulder, anyone can take her out.This could be a subtle hint that even Nikki Bella might turn against her in the near future for the WWE Women's World Championship. A feud with the former Divas Champion could make for a great storyline for Stephanie Vaquer on Monday Night RAW.Additionally, this feud will make Vaquer's WWE title reign more interesting to watch. As for the rest, it remains to be seen how things will unfold on the red brand, as Nikki and the Women's World Champion are on the same page against The Judgment Day.Update on Nikki Bella's future in WWE after her returnAccording to a recent report, Nikki Bella isn't done with WWE and is expected to appear 'here and there' on Monday Night RAW. With her recent return on the red brand, it's clear that The Fearless One will be involved in storylines in the upcoming weeks.Additionally, it asserts that Triple H has long-term plans for the legendary star, as she might be working as a part-timer in the company. Nikki is expected to become more involved in storylines, especially with the possibility of a title feud with Stephanie Vaquer.maisha @BRIZEEMODELINKI'm sensing that Nikki Bella heel turn at WarGames...Overall, the women's division of WWE RAW is expected to see some interesting feuds and storylines involving Nikki Bella. Now, only time will tell whether The King of Kings has any plans to crown Nikki as the new champion on the red brand.