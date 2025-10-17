  • home icon
  Is Nikki Bella done with WWE? New update revealed

Is Nikki Bella done with WWE? New update revealed

By Sherjeel Malik
Published Oct 17, 2025 12:32 GMT
Nikki Bella. [Image credits: wwe.com]
Nikki Bella. [Image credits: wwe.com]

There is an update on Nikki Bella's future in WWE. The former Divas Champion returned to the promotion in June this year and has been on an extended run. She wrestled her first match on RAW in eight years and even had a Title match.

While Nikki has been relishing her latest WWE run, fans last got to see her compete at the Clash in Paris premium live event on August 31. She challenged Becky Lynch for the Intercontinental Championship but fell short.

Her absence has led to speculation around her future. Many wondered whether her run with the promotion had quietly come to an end. However, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has shared an update on Nikki's tenure in WWE.

During a Q&A session, Sapp noted that Nikki Bella isn't done with the Stamford-based promotion and that she is expected to be around "here and there."

Sapp added that there were no creative plans for her in Australia, so she wasn't around. He also mentioned that WWE expects Nikki to be on the show going forward.

Previously, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed that her run in the company was only "beginning" after her loss to Lynch in Paris.

Nikki Bella revealed why she returned to WWE

While Nikki Bella made sporadic appearances in WWE over the years, her current run has been lengthier and steadier. During an appearance on What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon, she revealed why she returned to the company.

Nikki said that after proving herself in her era, she wants to see what she can achieve in this new era. She mentioned she wants to prove herself in his "bada** division."

There will be plenty of directions for Nikki to go into once she comes back to WWE TV. Given the depth of the women's division, it will be interesting to see what's next for her.

Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.

While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.

Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.

If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.

When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books.

Edited by Sherjeel Malik
