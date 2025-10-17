Is Nikki Bella done with WWE? New update revealed

There is an update on Nikki Bella's future in WWE. The former Divas Champion returned to the promotion in June this year and has been on an extended run. She wrestled her first match on RAW in eight years and even had a Title match.
While Nikki has been relishing her latest WWE run, fans last got to see her compete at the Clash in Paris premium live event on August 31. She challenged Becky Lynch for the Intercontinental Championship but fell short.
Her absence has led to speculation around her future. Many wondered whether her run with the promotion had quietly come to an end. However, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has shared an update on Nikki's tenure in WWE.
During a Q&A session, Sapp noted that Nikki Bella isn't done with the Stamford-based promotion and that she is expected to be around "here and there."
Sapp added that there were no creative plans for her in Australia, so she wasn't around. He also mentioned that WWE expects Nikki to be on the show going forward.
Previously, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed that her run in the company was only "beginning" after her loss to Lynch in Paris.
Nikki Bella revealed why she returned to WWE
While Nikki Bella made sporadic appearances in WWE over the years, her current run has been lengthier and steadier. During an appearance on What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon, she revealed why she returned to the company.
Nikki said that after proving herself in her era, she wants to see what she can achieve in this new era. She mentioned she wants to prove herself in his "bada** division."
There will be plenty of directions for Nikki to go into once she comes back to WWE TV. Given the depth of the women's division, it will be interesting to see what's next for her.
