Stephanie Vaquer set for Money in the Bank; shock debut? - Predicting WWE stars to fill up the 4 remaining spots

The 2025 Money in the Bank Premium Live Event is inching closer, and there are only a few spots vacant in the men's and women's ladder matches. Roxanne Perez, Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, and Alexa Bliss have already qualified on the women's side. There are still two more spots up for grabs in both the ladder bouts.

In this article, we will predict four stars who can join the field for both the Money in the Bank ladder matches.

#4. Jordynne Grace

Jordynne Grace faced Vaquer for the NXT Women's Championship at NXT Battleground last week but came up short. Following her loss, there have been reports that Grace might be called up to SmackDown soon.

The Juggernaut could debut on SmackDown soon. Upon her arrival, she could be booked for a qualifying match. Grace could win the qualifying bout and join the women's match.

#3. Jacob Fatu

Jacob Fatu is set to face Carmelo Hayes and an undisclosed opponent on this week's SmackDown. Fatu's cousin, Solo Sikoa, has already qualified for the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

It would not be surprising if Fatu squashes his opponents on this week's SmackDown and secures his spot in the Money in the Bank ladder match.

#2. Ricky Saints could shockingly debut on the main roster ahead of Money in the Bank

Ricky Saints gave fans one of the most shocking moments of 2025 when he made his NXT debut soon after his AEW exit. After he lost his NXT North American Title to Ethan Page on NXT, fans are expecting him to show up on the main roster.

Given his potential, Starks could be called up to the main roster soon. In a shocking twist, The Absolute could be announced for a qualifying match on SmackDown and win it. He would be one of the biggest attractions in the high-profile match if he qualifies.

#1. Stephanie Vaquer

The whole world was in shock when Jacy Jayne defeated Stephanie Vaquer on this week's episode of NXT to become the new NXT Women's Champion. There have been multiple reports of stars like Vaquer, Grace, and Ricky Saints getting called up to the main roster.

Stephanie Vaquer could also appear on RAW as part of a qualifying match and win it. La Primera could be one of the top picks to win the match if she qualifies.

