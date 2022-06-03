Stone Cold Steve Austin and Jeff Jarrett finally address the "heat" between them

Over the years, multiple rumors and reports have suggested that Steve Austin and Jeff Jarrett have "heat" between them. It is believed by many that the two don't quite see eye-to-eye and might have some differences to settle. However, on the latest episode of The Broken Skull Sessions, both Stone Cold Steve Austin and Jeff Jarrett dispelled the rumors.

The first few minutes of the episode featured the following conversation between the two WWE Hall of Famers:

“I’ve known you almost as long as I’ve been in wrestling,” Austin said. “But over the years, for some reason, the stories that go around on the internet and wrestle speak and all that stuff, there’s perceived heat between myself and yourself. I wanted to clear the air and take that off the table from the get-go.”

Jarrett added to Austin's comment and further confirmed that the rumors about there being any sort of heat between the two were simply untrue.

“People wanted to latch on and different stories came out,” Jarrett said. “Look, they latched onto the story and it kept growing and kept growing and I can’t tell you how many interviews I’ve done and [interviewers] said, ‘Man, Stone Cold hates your stinking guts. Why?’ I’m like, ‘Hate my guts?! That’s pushing it a little.’”

Stone Cold Steve Austin and Jeff Jarrett are two of the most innovative stars in the industry

While Steve Austin and Jeff Jarrett may not have crossed paths too many times inside the squared circle, the two certainly racked up plenty of accolades throughout their careers. Following the Austin 3:16 promo, Steve Austin went on to kick off one of the most iconic eras in wrestling and make a name for himself as one of the biggest stars in the history of the sport.

Jarrett, on the other hand, has gained a lot of success, both as an in-ring competitor and as a booker. He helped launch TNA/IMPACT Wrestling, and he was a key player there for several years. A recent report suggested that Jarrett has already signed with WWE and is returning in an executive position, which will focus on dealing with the live events department.

