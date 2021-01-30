"Steve was going to be a major talent" - Former WCW star reveals his early opinion of a young Steve Austin [Exclusive]

Former WCW star PN News recently gave his take on WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Pro wrestling legend PN News has wrestled for a number of top promotions including WCW and ECW during a storied career in the business.

PN News was a guest on the latest edition of SK Wrestling's UnSKripted. During the interview, the former WCW star was asked about his thoughts on Steve Austin and what it was like working with the legendary WWE Superstar. PN News said that most people knew that Austin would be a big star and that he grabbed his opportunity when he signed with the WWE (then WWF):

"I think everybody there that had a mind for the job knew that Steve was going to be a major talent. You know, he was growing in stature at the time, he was at WCW and when he got his opportunity in the WWF then he took it, he ran with it and look at what he's done now - Stone Cold Steve Austin - and it's one of the... still a premier name in the business. Everybody remembers that."

"I had no issues with him. He was a straight-forward guy. He, at the time like I said, no issues with Steve whatsoever."

PN News opens up about the backstage politics when he was in WCW

PN News wrestled for WCW between 1991 and 1992. During this period, he was named the Rookie of the Year for 1991. Also during his interview with SK Wrestling, PN News opened up about the state of backstage politics in WCW:

"Everybody had their own agenda and it made it kind of chaotic. The politics of what was going on backstage kind of made it less fun than it could have been. I've had the opportunity to work in so many good places and you didn't see a much politics as you did there."

As someone who had a brief run in ECW in 1999, PN News also had the chance to work with Paul Heyman.

