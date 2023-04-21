Sting could have been a megastar in WWE if he had joined the company earlier, according to legend (Exclusive)

Legendary journalist Bill Apter believes Sting had all the tools to become a megastar in WWE if only he had joined the company in the prime of his career.

The Icon is arguably one of the greatest athletes to ever step inside the squared circle. He went from playing a sympathetic babyface during the early stages of his career to a darker persona who lurked around in the shadows in WCW with aplomb. Sting remained a loyal solider for the Ted Turner-owned company till the very end, even turning down a contract from WWE after WCW went out of business.

However, after a successful stint with IMPACT Wrestling, he finally debuted for WWE at Survivor Series 2014. The Icon wrestled in only a handful of matches for the promotion, with his run deemed disappointing by his legion of fans.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter stated that if The Icon had joined WWE earlier, he would have become a megastar in the company. Apter believes the wrestling legend arrived a little too late in the Stamford-based promotion to make a big splash.

"I think if Sting would have taken the job, he would have been one of the biggest megastars the company had ever seen. He got there too late, in my opinion," said Bill Apter. [5:09 - 5:21]

Sting could soon hang up his boots

After his Legends contract with WWE expired, Sting took a bet on himself and joined AEW in late 2020. The 64-year-old has since then competed in a number of tag team matches alongside Darby Allin. He has rarely seemed out of place among the high-octane and athletic performers in the company.

However, as all good things come to an end, the former WCW Champion's time inside the ring might be approaching its end as his contract is expiring this year. There's been a lot of speculation that The Icon's final match may go down at AEW: All In, which emanates from Wembley Stadium on August 27 this year.

Jack Cassidy  @RealJackCassidy



#AEWDynamite Sting has said his retirement arc is already planned out. I have a feeling there won't be a dry eye in the house 🥲 Sting has said his retirement arc is already planned out. I have a feeling there won't be a dry eye in the house 🥲#AEWDynamite https://t.co/kjJufGbPiC

If All Elite Wrestling confirms that Sting would indeed hang up his boots at All In 2023, it would surely drive a lot more fans to check out the pay-per-view.

