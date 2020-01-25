Stone Cold reveals the difficulties he faced while working the Royal Rumble matches

25 Jan 2020

WWE legend and Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin recently spoke with Bleacher Report and talked about the Royal Rumble match in vivid detail.

Austin opened up on the difficulties he faced while competing in the annual free-for-all. The Rattlesnake said that although the Rumble is a fun match to be a part of, it sometimes gets on the nerves because there's too much going on at the same time.

"I think they’re fun to work, but at the same time they’re a pain in the a** to work because there’s a lot going on—there’s a lot to remember. You’re always going to have a couple of guys—I’ve been there myself—just standing around in the corner ‘trying’ to throw the other guy over the top. They just can’t leverage him enough, you know?

"Sometimes the ring is so crowded, you really can’t lock into anything because if someone tries to do something, it inevitably turns into a cluster because there’s too many guys in the ring. They are tedious."

The Royal Rumble is the biggest and possibly the most anticipated match of the year. With the bout traditionally consisting of 30 Superstars, there's bound to be confusion at times.

Austin himself botched a spot in his 1996 Royal Rumble appearance, as detailed in the link above. At the end of the day, the pure chaos and the element of surprise is what makes the Rumble the most exciting contest in all of wrestling.