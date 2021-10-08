When did Stone Cold Steve Austin shave his head bald?

'Stone Cold' Steve Austin is one of the most renowned personalities to ever step foot in a wrestling ring. He's known for his work in WWE during the Attitude Era. Many fans consider him to be the greatest WWE wrestler of all time.

Steve Austin's appearance usually included a bald head. However, that wasn't the case always. For those who don't know, the Texas Rattlesnake wrestled with blonde hair in WCW and ECW before joining WWF. It wasn't until 1996 that he shaved his head.

Austin joined WWE under the ring name 'The Ringmaster' and wrestled a few matches under the monicker. This gimmick was quickly discarded by Austin as he thought it was weak. Ever since being repackaged as 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin in 1996, he has been a bald wrestler.

A brief history of Stone Cold Steve Austin's WCW/ECW career

In WCW, The Texas Rattlesnake was known as "Stunning" Steve Austin. Weeks after his debut, he became the WCW World Television Champion. Later, he joined Paul E. Dangerously (now known as Paul Heyman) as a member of the Dangerous Alliance. As a member of the group, he won another WCW World Television title.

Austin then formed a tag team, The Hollywood Blonds, alongside Brian Pillman. Both held the unified NWA and WCW World Tag Team Championships before Austin turned on Pillman. He joined the Stud Stable and, later, won the United States Championship. In 1995, WCW's Vice President Eric Bischoff fired him after suffering a tricep injury.

The former world champion then joined ECW. In ECW, he was given the name "Superstar" Austin. Although he didn't win any championships, ECW is where he improved his promo skills under the guidance of Heyman.

In late 1995, Austin debuted in WWF and, soon, developed his 'Stone Cold' persona. This character change made him one of the biggest stars in WWE and, without a doubt, one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.

