Stone Cold Steve Austin needs to stay away from The Rock & Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins

For a while now, the rumor mill has been awry with stories of Stone Cold Steve Austin possibly returning to WrestleMania 40. Austin is a pro wrestling legend and a key part of WWE's history. To have him at the 40th edition of The Showcase of the Immortals makes a lot of sense. But what could be his role in the event?

Well, there have been suggestions that Stone Cold Steve Austin will have a part to play in the main event of Night 1. The Rock and his cousin Roman Reigns will be taking on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a match with high stakes. Many believe that Austin will try to interfere with the match and help The American Nightmare and The Messiah.

Given his history with The Rock, which also has a lot to do with WrestleMania, this wouldn't be too surprising. However, it would be best if Stone Cold Steve Austin stayed away from the match altogether. Now, this might seem ludicrous, especially considering how big a name Steve Austin is. However, there are a few good reasons why his presence in the match is not required.

Stone Cold Steve Austin would lessen the intensity of the rivalry

The storyline surrounding The Rock, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins has been incredible. This is simply down to the fact that the build-up leading to WrestleMania 40 has been top-notch. There is a feeling of real animosity between these four superstars. Throwing Stone Cold Steve Austin into the mix will do nothing for the rivalry except lessen its intensity.

If Stone Cold were to make an appearance on Night 1, specifically in this match, it would take the focus off the rivalry entirely. It is better to have him involved in some other way, than to have him take some of the spotlight off what is the biggest rivalry this year.

Steve Austin has no connection to this match whatsoever

If there is one thing to know about Stone Cold Steve Austin, it's that he doesn't fight other people's battles. The Texas Rattlesnake has always been one to fight for himself. So, in that regard, he has no connection to this match. Neither Cody Rhodes nor Seth Rollins have reached out to him for help.

At this point, the only way he would get involved is if either The Rock or Roman Reigns decided to ruffle his feathers just hours before Night 1.

Expand Tweet

Stone Cold's entry into this match would definitely seem out of place. It is best to avoid that by having the match revolve around the four superstars who are in it to begin with.

Triple H is not one to use nostalgia to get a reaction

One important thing to remember heading into WrestleMania 40, is that this isn't Vince McMahon's WWE anymore. Back in the day, Mr. McMahon wasn't afraid to use nostalgia as a weapon to get crowd reactions. However, things have changed, and now with Triple H in charge, using nostalgia has become unnecessary.

The Game will see no point in using Stone Cold Steve Austin in this match. As mentioned earlier, there is already enough intensity as it is, and adding Steve Austin would only oversaturate it.

Expand Tweet

As Triple H has already noted, this match is the biggest tag match ever. The entire WWE Universe has its eyes on this match for Night 1. So, with that in mind, there is no need to mess with it any further.

When all is said and done, this is just speculation. There is no telling if Stone Cold Steve Austin will be involved in this match, or if he will even make an appearance at WrestleMania. At this point, fans will just have to wait and see what the night has in store for them.

A huge fight just broke out right before WrestleMania. Click here for more.

Poll : Will Stone Cold Steve Austin be in Philadelphia for WrestleMania 40? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion