Stone Cold Steve Austin to return at WrestleMania 40 and re-ignite mega WWE feud after nearly two decades? What the wrestling legend had to say

WrestleMania 40 is already shaping up to be one of the biggest WrestleMania in the past few years. Fans are already highly anticipating this extravaganza, especially considering the potential dream matches of CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins and the Rock vs. Roman Reigns that might happen on the show.

However, Stone Cold Steve Austin recently sheds light on rejuvenating his rivalry against The Rock for WrestleMania 40. This happened when the veteran star appeared in the latest interview with Sports Illustrated. During this, the Texas Rattlesnake was asked whether he would lock horns again with the People's Champion in the company, but this time in WrestleMania 40.

In response, the 59-year-old legendary star initially mocked the age factor of both stars. Later, he stated that Philadelphia could be a great place to add another chapter to their iconic rivalry.

“I think that would be in slow motion,” said Austin with a laugh. “I don’t know about that, but Philly would be a great place for it to happen. I worked with The Rock at WrestleMania XV, and we rocked the house. I pinned his shoulders to the mat, one-two-three. But I don’t know about that happening now,” he stated. [H/T: Sports Illustrated]

The feud between the Rock and Stone Cold is marked as one of the greatest rivalries in the history of professional wrestling. The legendary stars wrestled each other on various occasions, including their showdown at WrestleMania 19, where the three-time Royal Rumble winner emerged victorious over the Great One.

Indeed, the age factor is one of the biggest reasons Stone Cold might avoid adding another chapter to their history of matches. However, a segment between these two is sure fans still can hope in the Stamford-based Promotion.

The Rock teased WrestleMania 40 main event match against Roman Reigns

Recently, The Rock joined TKO as the new Board of Directors after The People's Champion called out Roman Reigns on RAW: Day 1.

However, in his most recent interview, The People's Champion hinted at the chances of clashing against the Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40. The Hollywood star also disclosed that he believes that a match between these two gigantic Samoan stars will help the company expand its market to new heights. The Rock stated that:

“I’m a long gamer, I like to build, what this is, if myself & Roman Reigns were to main event #WrestleMania & I mean this very respectfully, we could put on…with us as the main event & this incredible group of Men & Women, we could put on the greatest & biggest ‘Mania of all time.” Also says there’s an opportunity for it to be seen more globally & basically expand the reach to new heights."

It will be interesting to witness what happens at WrestleMania 40 and whether fans see a showdown between Roman and the Rock.

