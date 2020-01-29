Stone Cold Steve Austin reveals if he will make a comeback after Edge's return

Sripad News

Stone Cold Steve Austin

Edge made his stunning return to WWE at Royal Rumble on Sunday and ever since, the WWE Universe hasn't been able to stop talking about it. The Rated R Superstar was forced to retire in 2011 but worked his way back.

Meanwhile, Stone Cold Steve Austin remains one of the Superstars the fans want to see back in the ring. However, the Texas Rattlesnake is not interested in returning whatsoever.

On the latest episode of The Steve Austin Show, the former WWE Champion revealed that he is done with in-ring competition and there is no going back. He said:

“Basically you’re asking me, based on Edge’s return, would I consider making a return? No. Whatever Edge is doing has nothing to do with me. I’m done. I’ve already said I’m done,” Austin said.

“When I see a guy whose kinda had a similar type of neck situation as I had, or neck surgery in general, and to leave the business when he did nine years ago and then come back, I’m like ‘Ok. Man, be careful out there.’ Ya know? Cause I haven’t seen you in action. And we know it’s a very physical business. You can get hurt any time, any way. It can be very dangerous. So just please be careful,” Stone Cold added. [H/T Pro Wrestling Sheet]