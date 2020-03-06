Stone Cold Steve Austin set to interview former WWE rival on Broken Skull Sessions this month

Oh, hell yeah!

It is safe to say that Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions on the WWE Network has been a hit. Starting off with The Undertaker, we have seen other WWE legends like Kane, Big Show and the current Universal Champion, Goldberg, make an appearance on the podcast.

Continuing with the trend, WWE has now announced that one of The Rattlesnake's greatest rivals of all time will be making an appearance on the podcast.

The Hitman to appear as the next guest

One of the greatest feuds in pro wrestling history, Stone Cold Steve Austin vs Bret "Hitman" Hart kept WWE fans riveted at a time when the company needed fans the most. Their WrestleMania 13 "I Quit" match is the stuff of legends, and rightfully so.

So, it was pretty exciting to see the announcement that The Hitman will be the next guest on Austin's excellent Broken Skull Sessions talk show on the WWE Network. And, on "Steve Austin Day" to boot.

Now, unlike Austin's previous interview work on the network, the Broken Skull Sessions aren't live - which means this episode was recorded earlier . Austin will also be appearing on that night's episode of Monday Night Raw, adding to even more "3:16 Day" goodness.

On top of that, the live streaming portion of WWE Network will be airing a marathon of Broken Skull Session episodes so, you know, all the Stone Cold you can handle, it appears.