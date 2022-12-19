Subtle hint at huge betrayal involving Roman Reigns, former champion becomes blind after attack on RAW - WWE News Roundup

WWE has had quite an interesting start to the week, both in terms of its top superstars and best storylines. A lot has garnered attention from fans, from subtle hints at shocking betrayals to epic teases at live events.

Here, we look at the biggest news stories that have ruled WWE headlines in the last 24 hours. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1. Jey Uso hints at betraying Roman Reigns in a WWE video

Right Hand Man Jey Uso seemingly teased a potential betrayal in a recent video. The Usos were playing a "Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down" game for WWE's Instagram channel when the reigning champion 'jokingly' used a downward-facing thumb for Roman Reigns.

"Oh, my bad, my bad, Tribal Chief," Jey said. "Yeah, you need both thumbs up for that one," Jey added.

He quickly rectified his mistake before joking about the error, but fans quickly pointed out the moment. The Right Hand Man famously said, "I don't care what the Tribal chief thinks," when he wasn't Sami Zayn's biggest fan on SmackDown.

Things have changed drastically since that segment, but there remains a looming threat of jaw-dropping betrayal that will tear The Bloodline apart. Will Sami Zayn be the one to turn on Roman Reigns?

#2. Blue mist attack on RAW leaves Dominik Mysterio blind

Last week on WWE RAW, Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley locked horns with Asuka in a singles bout. As has always been the case, Dominik accompanied Ripley during the match and decided to interfere at one point. A frustrated Asuka reacted by using her signature blue mist to compromise Dominik's vision.

The youngest member of Judgment Day was seen "struggling" during a recent WWE Live Event. The creative team is seemingly playing up the "blinded by attack" angle, but it will be a while before Asuka has to pay for her actions. Following her loss against Ripley, Asuka left the red brand searching for "something."

#3. WWE legend Goldberg could soon be a free agent

55-year-old Goldberg has not extended his deal with the company and might soon become a free agent. He last competed at the Elimination Chamber earlier this year. There were reports of him negotiating a new contract, but there has been no confirmation.

Goldberg challenged Roman Reigns for the title in his match two years after their bout was initially planned. He couldn't dethrone the Tribal Chief, and it remains to be seen if he will get another opportunity.

#4. Seth Rollins hits current champion with a trash can

Wrestling pedia @Jeweljibu Seth Rollins attacked Austin Theory with trash can Seth Rollins attacked Austin Theory with trash can😂😂 https://t.co/wUixgLIZFh

Seth Rollins has been involved in a title feud with United States Champion Austin Theory for months. The two squared off in a recent WWE Live Event, where the bout took an exciting turn. At one point in the match, both superstars exited the ring and engaged in a brawl across the arena. Rollins then got his hands on a trash can and used it as a weapon against the champion.

The Architect threw the trash can at Theory to gain control of the match, and the crowd erupted with a pop. Rollins recently defeated Bobby Lashley to secure a title opportunity. He will challenge Theory for the United States Championship in the near future, hoping to reclaim his gold.

Has WWE found its next Kurt Angle? We asked the legend here

Poll : 0 votes