Subtle hint, Interesting name change - 4 signs that The Rock will betray Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL

The Rock returned to WWE earlier this year, and initially, he was set to wrestle Roman Reigns in the WrestleMania XL main event.

Plans were changed due to fan backlash and Cody Rhodes has since moved into his place, which has led to a deeply personal feud between the two men. The Rock and Reigns have been in the ring together several times and it seems that subtle hints have already been dropped about his potential betrayal.

Here's a look at four signs that indicate that The Final Boss would turn on The Bloodline:

#4. The Rock never wanted the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

The Rock delivered a promo on the Day 1 episode of WWE RAW, where he pointed out that he was coming for The Head of the Table. There was no mention of the title or WrestleMania in this promo.

“Should The Rock sit in a booth? Should The Rock sit at the bar? Or…should The Rock sit at the head of the table?”

The two cousins were set to face off at WrestleMania before the change, and it's worth arguing that this feud could not have seen the two men remain friends. The biggest WrestleMania main event in history should have been to decide the real Tribal Chief, which is why The Rock appeared to stutter over his words when he acknowledged Roman Reigns.

#3. Why did The Rock point at Roman Reigns?

The Rock has cut several promos aimed at Cody Rhodes in recent weeks. The People's Champ has repeatedly mentioned that The American Nightmare won't walk out of WrestleMania as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

However, in doing so, the Hollywood megastar has dropped subtle hints of potential betrayal.

One hint came a few weeks ago when The Rock was addressing Rhodes, and he turned towards Roman Reigns and even pointed at The Tribal Chief when he seemingly claimed that Cody would be leaving WrestleMania as a loser. The Rock's head was towards the camera, and he did not need to turn to point at Reigns, which is why many fans have seen this as a tease.

#2. Paul Heyman's face when The Rock got the hand gesture wrong

The Rock joined The Bloodline a few weeks ago on SmackDown, but many fans noticed that the former world champion put his hand up and that the whole gesture was wrong. Instead, The Rock made an L shape with his thumb and finger and made that clear to the crowd, seemingly backing up his "loser" comment against Reigns earlier in his promo.

Paul Heyman seemingly was aware of the mistake and the worry on his face was visible. The Rock switched hands with the microphone to purposely put the "L" shape up, which means it was deliberate and could have an interesting meaning.

#1. The Final Boss

The Rock has started calling himself "The Final Boss," which is a video game reference to the final person to beat at the end of the game. Since Cody Rhodes has to beat Roman Reigns at The Show of Shows if he wants to complete his story, this nickname doesn't make sense in the current storyline.

If The Great One was facing Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania XL, he could have claimed that he was Reigns' Final Boss and the final obstacle in his path to becoming the real Head of the Table. This new nickname could make a lot more sense following WrestleMania.

