Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

SummerSlam 2018: Finn Balor vs Baron Corbin, winners, video highlights and analysis

Greg Bush
ANALYST
News
1.18K   //    20 Aug 2018, 07:59 IST

The h
The Constable wasn't expecting to see the Demon tonight

After months of his bullying and constant abuse of his power, Baron Corbin looked to finally end Finn Balor at SummerSlam. Balor has finally had enough and has a chance to shut up the Constable for good. Will Baron Corbin prove himself tonight, or will Finn Balor overcome the power crazy Constable?

Baron Corbin and Finn Balor had to follow The Miz and Daniel Bryan, which was going to be a tough spot for any match. Baron came out first, cocky as always. However, his face changed, and the crowd erupted, when "The Demon" arrived.


Finn Balor quickly got into the head of the Constable, as Corbin took his time getting back into the ring. Corbin tried to prevent the match from happening, but the ref rang the bell, and Balor caught him with a shotgun dropkick followed by a Slingblade.

Balor knocked Corbin outside of the ring, then leaped over the ropes. Corbin attempted to escape through the ring to the other side of the floor, only for Balor to meet him with another Slingblade and a shotgun dropkick into the barricade.

Corbin couldn't build prevent the Demon from building any momentum and was quickly dispatched of with a Coup De Grace.

Results: "Demon" Finn Balor defeated Baron Corbin with the Coup De Grace.


Corbin hobbled away from the ring as the Demon looked on, celebrating in the ring.

With an incredibly dominating performance of the former United States Champion, Finn Balor has reestablished himself as a serious threat, and could possibly set his sights on some gold soon. After all, he's still got some unfinished business to deal with in regards to Seth Rollins and the Intercontinental Championship. Or, maybe he attempts to take back the Universal Championship, the title he never lost. We'll just have to wait and see.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SummerSlam 2018 Finn Balor Baron Corbin
Greg Bush
ANALYST
Greg is an avid sports fan and has been with Sportskeeda for over a year now. While Greg mainly focuses on WWE's Cruiserweight division, he has followed professional wrestling since he was a child. Greg is a member of the Under The Ring Podcast, where he and four others go over the weekly news and rumors. Discussions can get heated and very opinionated. If you would like to keep up with him outside of Sportskeeda, you can follow him @Undertheringpod on Twitter.
Extreme Rules 2018: Finn Balor vs Constable Baron Corbin...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Reason behind Baron Corbin beating Finn...
RELATED STORY
WWE SummerSlam 2018: Analysing The Expected Winners
RELATED STORY
SummerSlam 2018: Ranking every match by its probable quality
RELATED STORY
WWE SummerSlam 2018: 13 last-minute predictions
RELATED STORY
SummerSlam 2018: 5 worst booking decisions WWE could...
RELATED STORY
WWE SummerSlam 2018: Predicting every match result
RELATED STORY
Opinion: SummerSlam 2018 is doomed to fail
RELATED STORY
How long will each match be at SummerSlam?
RELATED STORY
WWE SummerSlam 2018: Final Card and Predictions
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us