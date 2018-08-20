SummerSlam 2018: Finn Balor vs Baron Corbin, winners, video highlights and analysis

The Constable wasn't expecting to see the Demon tonight

After months of his bullying and constant abuse of his power, Baron Corbin looked to finally end Finn Balor at SummerSlam. Balor has finally had enough and has a chance to shut up the Constable for good. Will Baron Corbin prove himself tonight, or will Finn Balor overcome the power crazy Constable?

Baron Corbin and Finn Balor had to follow The Miz and Daniel Bryan, which was going to be a tough spot for any match. Baron came out first, cocky as always. However, his face changed, and the crowd erupted, when "The Demon" arrived.

Finn Balor quickly got into the head of the Constable, as Corbin took his time getting back into the ring. Corbin tried to prevent the match from happening, but the ref rang the bell, and Balor caught him with a shotgun dropkick followed by a Slingblade.

Balor knocked Corbin outside of the ring, then leaped over the ropes. Corbin attempted to escape through the ring to the other side of the floor, only for Balor to meet him with another Slingblade and a shotgun dropkick into the barricade.

Corbin couldn't build prevent the Demon from building any momentum and was quickly dispatched of with a Coup De Grace.

Results: "Demon" Finn Balor defeated Baron Corbin with the Coup De Grace.

Corbin hobbled away from the ring as the Demon looked on, celebrating in the ring.

With an incredibly dominating performance of the former United States Champion, Finn Balor has reestablished himself as a serious threat, and could possibly set his sights on some gold soon. After all, he's still got some unfinished business to deal with in regards to Seth Rollins and the Intercontinental Championship. Or, maybe he attempts to take back the Universal Championship, the title he never lost. We'll just have to wait and see.

