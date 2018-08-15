Summerslam 2018 - Predictions for every match scheduled for The Summer Spectacle

Kartik Seth

Will it be the end of Brock's WWE career?

Just 5 weeks after presenting a weird show in Extreme Rules, WWE returns to the Barclays Center for their Second Biggest Show of the Year. The card for Summerslam 2018 is all set, barring any last moment changes, and, with 13 matches and an in-ring segment scheduled for the event, this show might end up being the longest show in the history of WWE.

The buildup of this show was, well, lacklustre at best, and WWE has a humongous uphill task at their hand to present a successful show after a disappointing build. Ahead of the show, a lot of focus is on the future of Brock Lesnar, who is rumoured to leave WWE after his match with Roman Reigns for the Universal. Similarly, Daniel Bryan's future with the company is also generating a huge amount of buzz ahead of his clash with The Miz.

With every active championship on the line, we can certainly expect a lot of titles to change hands this Sunday. Here are the predictions for every match scheduled for The Biggest Event of the Summer - Summerslam.

#1 Rusev and Lana vs Andrade 'Cien' Almas and Zelina Vega

It won't be a Happy Rusev Day in Brooklyn.

While this feud has been good so far, one can easily mark out that this match, or the rivalry, is not the main focus of this program. It is the impending implosion of Rusev Day, something that could happen soon in the future, maybe even at Summerslam.

However, it is a good surprise to see a mixed tag match on a pay per view, even though everyone knows the outcome of this match. Almas is a star in making in WWE, and it won't be a shame to see him lose in a kickoff show match. While still popular than most of the roster, Rusev is not the same man he was 6 months ago, and another loss won't hurt his position in the company's pecking order.

Expect Aiden English to cost Rusev and Lana the match, and finally initiate the break-up.

Prediction:- Almas and Vega defeat Rusev Day

