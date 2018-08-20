SummerSlam 2018: The Miz vs Daniel Bryan winners, video highlights and analysis

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.30K // 20 Aug 2018, 07:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Daniel Bryan and The Miz faced off at SummerSlam

SummerSlam 2018 saw two superstars with one of the longest built feuds in WWE history finally meet in the ring. The Miz was Daniel Bryan's mentor in the first season of NXT, and their rivalry started from almost day one. Miz mocked and made fun of Bryan instead of helping him.

The Miz had his career rejuvenated on an episode of Talking Smack when he had an argument with Daniel Bryan regarding wrestling style. Since his return to action, Daniel Bryan has been continuously plagued by the Miz, be it with comments, or actual interference in matches. With ten years of history between the two, the match was one of the most awaited heading into SummerSlam. Let's look at what happened, when the two confronted each other, without any further ado.

Daniel Bryan started the match well, but it was not before long that Miz was beating him down in the corner with kicks and strikes. Daniel Bryan gained back some control with repeated kicks, and a bulldog in the middle of the ring.

The Miz came back with a knee to the midriff of Bryan, and then tried to lock in a submission which had been the signature of Bryan, and was successful, lifting him in the air. Bryan reversed and locked in the submission, showing how it was done. Bryan almost pinned the Miz from the submission, but as his own shoulder was also down, he broke it.

The two took their action to the top rope, from where Miz dropped Bryan with a slam. Bryan fell awkwardly on his head drawing gasps from the crowd. The match continued with the Miz taking advantage and slowing down the pace of the match, punching Bryan.

Bryan came back, battling out of the corner, and then dropped Miz.

Bryan took the action to the Miz and kicked him in the corner, and then hit a Hurricanrana on him from the top rope for a near fall. He then dived onto the Miz on the outside.

8 years in the making.



It all comes down to TONIGHT for @WWEDanielBryan and @mikethemiz at #SummerSlam! pic.twitter.com/v8fbnn8xHK — WWE (@WWE) August 20, 2018

Bryan went to the top rope again, but Miz made sure he lost his balance. He then tried to go for a Superplex, but Bryan hung him upside down on the top rope and hit him with Yes Kicks, before hitting him with a Dropkick. Bryan hit the Miz with a Belly to Back Suplex from the top rope, for another near fall before hitting him with Yes Kicks.

The Miz reversed before the final kick landed and hit a quick DDT. Miz hit the Yes Kicks on Daniel Bryan, but Bryan leant into them and stopped Miz in his tracks. Bryan dropped him and was about hit the Running Knee, but Miz stopped him this time and flipped him into the Turnbuckle. Bryan went for the Yes Lock, but the Miz stopped him and hit the Skull Crushing Finale. Bryan still managed to kick out.

The two battled on the Apron, and Bryan was hitting Miz with kicks, but he ducked down. Bryan hit the ring post, hurting his leg. Miz brought Daniel back into the ring and locked in the Figure Four Leg Lock. Bryan reversed the lock and applied the pressure on the Miz instead.

The two stood in the middle of the ring and exchanged strikes. Daniel Bryan went for the Skull Crushing Finale, but the Miz reversed. Bryan tied up the Miz with an arm lock and hit elbows, before transitioning to the Yes Lock. Miz tried to get out biting Bryan, but Bryan hit him with punches to the back of the head. Miz finally got to the rope and broke out of the lock.

The action spilt to the outside, and Miz came to where Maryse was. Maryse was given a brass knuckles, which the Miz put on. Bryan went for the Suicide Dive, where Miz connected with the Knuckles, before pinning Bryan in the middle of the ring.

ELATION on the face of @mikethemiz as he DEFEATS @WWEDanielBryan at #SummerSlam!



Was there something in his hand though? pic.twitter.com/39rhDEmyua — WWE (@WWE) August 20, 2018

At the end of the night, The Miz stood over the prone body of Daniel Bryan, picking up the win over his longtime rival in controversial fashion

Result: The Miz defeated Daniel Bryan