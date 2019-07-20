SummerSlam 2019: 3 potential challengers for Shinsuke Nakamura

Shiraz Aslam FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 140 // 20 Jul 2019, 20:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Shinsuke Nakamura won the Intercontinental Championship at Extreme Rules.

SummerSlam is set to take place in Toronto, Ontario, Canada this year. It will stream live on the WWE Network and on pay-per-view. It will be the thirty-second edition of the annual extravaganza and is one of the most anticipated events of the year. The Biggest Party of the Summer marks the culmination of WWE's hottest story-lines of the summer and sets the tone for the fall season.

SummerSlam takes place in a little over four weeks and WWE has already announced three matches for the second-biggest event of the year. Seth Rollins will look to regain his Universal Championship from Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam, Natalya will challenge Becky Lynch for the Raw Women's Championship and Bayley will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against the upstart Ember Moon.

A match for the Intercontinental Championship is yet to be announced, but I'm optimistic and hopeful that the IC title will be defended at SummerSlam.

The Intercontinental Championship is currently held by Shinsuke Nakamura, who won it from Finn Balor on the Extreme Rules Kickoff show. The IC title hasn't been featured as prominently as it should be on television lately, but the title ought to be defended at SummerSlam.

Nakamura just won the IC title and it doesn't look like his feud with Balor will continue. Hence, a new challenger will step up to challenge the King of Strong Style.

Here's a look at 3 potential challengers to Nakamura's Intercontinental Championship.

#3 Apollo Crews

Apollo Crews deserves a fair opportunity against Nakamura.

The dynamic Apollo Crews is currently in the midst of a personal feud with Andrade. The two have traded insults and victories over each other in recent weeks. Apollo has shown just how talented and skilled he is (as an all-round performer) in this rivalry.

Apollo has been gaining some momentum lately and another victory over Andrade could solidify him as a force to be reckoned with. With the way Apollo has improved and developed as a performer, it's only a matter of time before he finally gets a shot at the Intercontinental title. We know how bold and daring Apollo is, hence he would have no problem in issuing a challenge to Nakamura.

Nakamura vs Apollo may not be a high-profile match, but it would be fun to watch. There's more benefit than harm in a feud between Nakamura and Apollo, thus WWE should give it the greenlight.

1 / 3 NEXT