SummerSlam 2020's biggest winners and losers

SummerSlam 2020 is now in the books and credit to WWE, the company continues to try and go the extra mile with its programming during the empty arena era. SummerSlam had a lot of good things about it. Even the matches least expected to go well ended were decent-to-good. Where they didn't, there was often some other surprise waiting.

Who got the most and least out of SummerSlam? Who is set up to lead or get crushed by the charge as WWE begins drifting into its fall season? Let's take a look.

SummerSlam Losers: Apollo Crews and MVP

Unfortunately, the show-opener was one of the lowlights of the night. Perhaps that was to be expected, because the feud between these two hasn't been that hot. One realizes why WWE hadn't considered a big push for Apollo Crews since he made his way to the main roster, or even that much in NXT for that matter. He's athletically gifted, but not that interesting as a character.

His ongoing United States Championship reign probably won't be that exciting from here, either. Meanwhile, MVP's loss set him and his Hurt Business faction back. They're going to take some time to rebuild steam as well.

SummerSlam Winner: Asuka

Asuka failed against Bayley, but succeeded in winning the RAW Women's Championship back from Sasha Banks, restoring the natural order of things to the Red brand. The division is hers again, with Asuka set to lead the charge as WWE enters the last third of the year.

Some kind of collision with Shayna Baszler will surely be waiting her now. How it will turn out is anyone's guess, but with many NXT fans watching, there will be some excitement over that confrontation. We'll just have to see how WWE wants to build it out.