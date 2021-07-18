SummerSlam 2021 tickets: Price and how to buy them?

SummerSlam 2021 is WWE's next big-four pay-per-view. Scheduled to take place as the next event after Money in the Bank, the company has a lot of plans for the upcoming "biggest part of the summer".

WWE's upcoming pay-per-view, Money in the Bank 2021 is only a day away and the company is getting ready for its first pay-per-view event with a live audience since WrestleMania 37. However, whatever happens at Money in the Bank, SummerSlam is guaranteed to be a big event.

Naturally, no matches have been booked for the event yet, but tickets have already gone up for sale. Tickets for WWE SummerSlam are up for sale at ticketmaster.com.

When is SummerSlam 2021?

SummerSlam 2021 is scheduled to take place on August 21, 2021. The event will be broadcast from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. This year's SummerSlam will be the 34th event to take place since it started.

This year's SummerSlam 2021 is special, in that it will not take place on a Sunday, as it will be taking place on a Saturday instead. The event will be the first-ever SummerSlam to be held on a Saturday since the 1992 edition. The 1992 edition was pre-taped on Saturday and aired on Monday after a tape delay.

How to buy tickets for SummerSlam 2021?

Tickets for SummerSlam are available at ticketmaster.com.

To purchase tickets, fans will have to click the above link and check what seats are still available.

Ticket prices currently vary with the most costly ticket valued at $10,000. The cheapest seat currently available is $35. Ticket prices may fluctuate, but the ones nearer to the ring, which will see the most action, are valued highest, while the ones which are cheaper are higher above and further from the ring.

Currently, no matches are mentioned. Heading into the Money in the Bank pay-per-view, Roman Reigns' Universal title is on the line against Edge, while Bobby Lashley is defending his WWE title against Kofi Kingston. Since his return last year at SummerSlam, Reigns has been undefeated.

There are rumors that John Cena and Goldberg will both return by SummerSlam to challenge the two champions there, but for now, neither rumor has been confirmed.

