5 reasons why The Fiend will win the Universal Championship at SummerSlam

Braun Strowman is the current Universal Champion; The Monster Among Men won the title from the Hall of Famer, Goldberg, at WrestleMania and has held onto it ever since. For the past four months, Strowman has been targeted by a familiar face in Bray Wyatt. The two are set to clash yet again at SummerSlam later this month.

Wyatt has dug deep into his playbook to torture Strowman. He tried to coax the Universal Champion into becoming the Black Sheep once again, but Strowman outsmarted him at Money in the Bank and retained the Universal Championship. Upon a brief hiatus, Wyatt returned as The Eater of Worlds in mid-June and challenged his former disciple to a match at the Wyatt Swamp at Extreme Rules: The Horror Show. Strowman was initially reluctant but later accepted.

At Extreme Rules, the Eater of Worlds took the Monster Among Men to a chilling trip down memory lane. At the end of the fight, The Fiend returned for the first time since WrestleMania, overpowering Strowman to win the contest. Two weeks later on SmackDown, The Fiend attacked Alexa Bliss, Strowman's Mixed Match Challenge partner and a close friend of the Universal Champion.

A Universal Championship match between The Fiend and Strowman has been made official for SummerSlam. At SummerSlam, The Fiend must win the Universal Championship.

There are several reasons why; let's explore them in-depth.

#5 SummerSlam is a fitting conclusion to the feud between Strowman and The Fiend, Bray Wyatt

Strowman and Wyatt have been at war since April.

Strowman's championship reign has revolved mostly around his history with his former master. Fans have seen so many elements of their past incorporated into this program. For example, The Wyatt Swamp fight at Extreme Rules brought back memories of Strowman as the Black Sheep, the specter of Sister Abigail and Bray Wyatt in his various forms.

The Fiend's victory at SummerSlam will establish the supremacy of the teacher over the student. The whole point of the storyline between Strowman and Wyatt has been to establish the fear Wyatt strikes into the hearts of his opponents. Losing to Strowman would severely damage his character.

If Wyatt doesn't win the Universal Championship at SummerSlam, it would be a disappointment. What was the whole point of bringing the Eater of Worlds gimmick back? What was the purpose of extending the program any longer? Why was Alexa Bliss a victim of The Fiend?