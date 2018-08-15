SummerSlam Predictions Extravaganza: Match order, match length and winners

SummerSlam is imminent!

Well, it's finally time - what seemed an eternity ago back when WrestleMania came to its conclusion is now just a matter of days away SummerSlam has crept up on us this year, but one of WWE's biggest events of the year is stacked and ready to go!

In typical WWE form, the event is shrouded in mystery, not just when it comes to card order, but in terms of personnel and how many matches we could actually see with a non-match "segment" already announced for the event.

This year's event could be one of the biggest of all time with both Ronda Rousey and Brock Lesnar confirmed - and we're looking like a six-hour special with any of around four matches that could go on last.

Needless to say, the main event is just one of several enigmas surrounding the show, so I'm going to try and address all of these questions here - and speak about everything from match order, to match time, surprises and outcomes.

Here, I list the card in chronological order from start to finish, and my prediction for SummerSlam.

#1 Andrade "Cien" Almas & Zelina Vega vs Rusev & Lana (Kickoff Show)

This very hot match could kick off the kick-off!

While it definitely doesn't have all the glamour and quite so many eyes as a certain Mixed Tag Team Match that took place at WrestleMania, this match looks like it could very well be very entertaining from what we've seen in past weeks.

This rivalry has been building over the last couple weeks on SmackDown with Andrade Almas and Zelina Vega getting clean wins over their counterparts. On the go-home SmackDown, the almost estranged Rusev Day member Aiden English tried to avenge Rusev and Lana's shortcomings by facing Almas, only to fall to the Hammerlock DDT. So, could we see English this weekend?

There's still some stigma about the pre-show to pay-per-views, but when you look at this card, almost every match is a title match, and this is one of only three matches with no obvious prize at the end. Being confirmed for the kick-off, I think this match will be the very first on the card - essentially kicking off the kick off.

I think this will be a hot match to get the crowd going. Vega and Lana have put on decent matches in past weeks, and Rusev and El Idolo remain crowd favorites, even if they're not where the WWE Universe may want them to be.

My prediction: More of the same. Andrade "Cien" Almas and Zelina Vega pick up the win over Rusev and Lana, thanks to Aiden English, and Rusev ends up beating up his former tag team partner. An apologetic English causes Rusev to be rolled up or eat a DDT out of the blue and his pleas fall on deaf ears, with Rusev superkicking English and locking in the Accolade.

Match length: Ten minutes. Not too short, but just a quick, entertaining match to kick off the show.

