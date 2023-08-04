SummerSlam weekend to feature several specials - 10 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock 

WWE Network and Peacock had plenty of new programming added last week thanks to new classic content and NXT The Great American Bash. Subscribers on either platform are in luck, as this weekend is set to be busy too.

The week itself was fairly slow, however. Monday featured a new episode of RAW Talk, which broke down the action from the red brand. Then Tuesday saw the prior week's episode of NXT added on-demand.

Wednesday was slightly busier, as an episode of RAW from July and the latest edition of The Bump aired. The interview show featured Xavier Woods, Bayley, and Tyler Breeze. Lastly, This Week In WWE streamed on Thursday.

Friday through Sunday is set to feature 10 full-length programs arriving on-demand. This includes the SummerSlam event, accompanying shows, and much more. What's set to arrive over the coming days?

Below are 10 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend.

#10. NXT Level Up will stream

Gigi Dolin vs. Tatum Paxley

NXT Level Up will stream this weekend. The program will air immediately following SmackDown on FOX at 10 pm EST on both WWE Network & Peacock. The show will not be available on-demand for Peacock users, however, as there's a multi-week delay due to the company's arrangement with Hulu.

Three big-time matches have been announced for Level Up, which will feature several debuts. Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley will clash in the main event. Additionally, NXT Level Up regular Myles Borne will battle the debuting Trey Bearhill. Lastly, Malik Blade and Edris Enofe will take on Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe.

#9. La Previa & #8. The Bump, two shows will hype up and break down the action from SummerSlam

Two shows will air this weekend with the goal of hyping up SummerSlam 2023. They will be available on WWE Network, Peacock, YouTube, and other social platforms.

First up is a new episode of La Previa. The Spanish interview show will be available on Saturday, August 5th, 2023. The program should be available on-demand beginning at around 10 AM EST. The show will preview SummerSlam.

The second upload will arrive, breaking down the events from WWE's epic Premium Live Event. A bonus episode of The Bump will stream on Sunday, August 6th. It will begin airing at 10 AM EST. The program will likely contain a few bonus interviews from the big show the prior night.

#7. The Ultimate Show is back again

Sam Roberts, Ryan Pappolla, and Kazeem Famuyide

Another upload will arrive this weekend in conjunction with WWE SummerSlam 2023. This program is a new episode of The Ultimate Show. More specifically, the episode is titled The Ultimate SummerSlam 3. It will be available on Saturday, August 5th, at around 10 AM EST.

For those unaware, the show features three or four members of WWE's staff fantasy booking a big event. Matt Camp, Ryan Pappolla, and Sam Roberts are typically there, but a fourth can also join the crew. On occasion, a superstar will also be on the program to shake up the creative process.

#6. WWE SummerSlam 2023 & #5. SummerSlam 2023 Kickoff

The big hook this weekend is SummerSlam 2023. The big-time stadium show will stream on both WWE Network and Peacock beginning at 8 PM EST on Saturday, August 5th. A one-hour Kickoff special will begin at 7 PM.

SummerSlam has a stacked card with eight matches confirmed for fans to enjoy. Brock Lesnar will once again fight Cody Rhodes.

Additionally, Seth Rollins and Finn Balor will fight over the World Heavyweight Championship, Jey Uso and Roman Reigns will have a Tribal Combat Match, and several other exciting bouts will take place.

#4. A SummerSlam Press Conference will stream

Triple H at a press conference

Once SummerSlam is over, fans should stick around on Peacock and WWE Network, as a special video will stream shortly afterward. The SummerSlam 2023 Press Conference will air on Saturday, August 5th, right as the big show comes to an end.

Triple H and select stars from the event will take questions from the press, discuss what went down at the big show, and potentially tease what to expect in the future. The press conferences blend kayfabe with reality, making for an interesting experience.

#3. WWE Main Event & #2. SmackDown, two recent shows will be added on-demand

Two shows that recently aired will become available on-demand this weekend. They initially played elsewhere first, but thanks to the hold time expiring on their individual clauses with Hulu & FOX, both videos can now appear on WWE Network & Peacock.

Main Event from July 20th, 2023, will be added to the archives on Saturday, August 5th. The opening bout saw Apollo Crews go one-on-one with JD McDonagh. The main event featured the explosive Riddick Moss clash with Akra Tozawa.

Friday Night SmackDown from July 7th, 2023, will be available beginning Sunday, August 6th. The show featured an incredible 45-minute segment with The Bloodline, ultimately ending with a brutal beating. The program also featured an impromptu match with Edge.

#1. This Is Awesome will return with a new episode

This Is Awesome graphic

WWE This Is Awesome will be back with a new episode this weekend. The show title is "Most Awesome Returns," which naturally highlights some of the great comebacks in wrestling history. While the show mostly covers World Wrestling Entertainment, it may touch on moments from WCW and ECW too.

The new video will begin streaming at 10 AM EST on Friday, August 4th. Given some of the epic returns to have taken place at SummerSlam, this upload may be an appetizer for the major stadium event on Saturday.