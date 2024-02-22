Super Show-Down 2018: Remembering the last time WWE went to Australia

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 is just around the corner and will be emanating from the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia. The crowd is in for a treat, with megastars like Randy Orton, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, and Australia's own Rhea Ripley and Grayson Waller set for the show. Two titles will be defended at the event, and the two Chamber winners will punch their tickets to WrestleMania XL.

This will be the company's second PLE to emanate from Down Under, the first being Super Show-Down in 2018. That event was a star-studded affair featuring The Shield, John Cena, Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey, and current AEW top dogs Daniel Bryan and Samoa Joe.

Five titles were defended, with one change as Buddy Murphy defeated Cedric Alexander for the Cruiserweight Championship in his home country.

WWE Super Show-Down 2018 was headlined by Triple H facing The Undertaker for what was billed as "The Last Time Ever." The Game won the No-Disqualification match, which would indeed be their last singles match (although it was followed up by the infamous Crown Jewel tag match between DX and The Brothers of Destruction).

Here is the full 10-match card that was presented in front of over 70,000 fans at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 6, 2018:

The New Day vs The Bar for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships

Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Title

John Cena and Bobby Lashley vs Kevin Owens and Elias

The IIconics vs Asuka and Naomi

AJ Styles vs Samoa Joe for the WWE Championship (No countout, No DQ)

Ronda Rousey and The Bella Twins vs The Riott Squad

Cedric Alexander vs Buddy Murphy for the Cruiserweight Title (the only title change of the night)

The Shield vs Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre

Daniel Bryan vs The Miz (No.1 Contender's match for the WWE Championship)

Triple H vs The Undertaker (No Disqualification)

Will Elimination Chamber 2024 surpass this historic event?

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 will make the Road to WrestleMania XL clearer

By the time the curtain falls on WWE Elimination Chamber 2024, we will know both of RAW's world title matches at WrestleMania XL. With Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins appearing on The Grayson Waller Effect, the duo could challenge The Rock and Roman Reigns to a tag team match at The Show of Shows.

With United States champion Logan Paul competing in the Men's Chamber match, we could also get a tease of who will challenge him in Philadelphia. The Optus Stadium event will have huge implications on the Road to WrestleMania, making it a must-see event for fans all over the world.

