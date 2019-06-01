Super ShowDown 2019: 3 Interesting booking decisions WWE could pull off at the event

Are we ready for this match?

Super ShowDown will be the third major event which will be held in Saudi Arabia by WWE. After the success of The Greatest Royal Rumble and Crown Jewel, it seems as though WWE has hit a goldmine in The Kingdom.

What makes the entire Saudi Arabian experience different is the reappearance many WWE legends and stars of yesterday who are called back to entertain the die-hard Saudi fans.

Similar to the two previous WWE in Saudi Arabia events several WWE wrestlers were not authorized or refused to participate at Super ShowDown due to it taking place in the country. As before, all female wrestlers are banned from the event due to the limited rights women have in the country.

While the match card has shaped up well for the event, the storylines have not really developed as most of us would have liked.

To cover up for this, there are at least 3 swerves that WWE could deliver at the event to make the affair a memorable one.

#3 Randy Orton defeats Triple H

How will things work out between these two men?

At WrestleMania 35, Triple H met one of his best friends and biggest rivals in recent times in an iconic match. Triple H and Batista, both former members of Evolution, battled in a grueling match which saw Hunter come out on top and save his career in the process.

The match must have given Saudi Arabian authorities an idea to continue the series and therefore a match between Randy Orton and Triple H was announced for the event.

A promo aired during the May 21 episode of SmackDown, recapping the two's various rivalries that originally began in 2004 when Orton won the World Heavyweight Championship, resulting in Triple H turning on him and kicking him out of their stable, Evolution.

While Triple H will walk into the event as the red-hot favorite, coming off a huge victory over Batista, it would make more sense and be a better surprise for Orton to pick up the win.

Orton is the real active wrestler here who hasn’t been involved in very high-profile feuds and matches for a long time. A surprise win out of nowhere over Triple H could help him once again get to the top of the ladder.

