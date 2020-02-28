Super ShowDown 2020: 5 Booking errors WWE made

W WE made a number of booking errors at last night's Super ShowDown event

Super ShowDown was WWE's fifth trip over to the Middle East as part of their current deal with the Saudi Arabian Government to put on two shows a year, something that began back in 2018 with The Greatest Royal Rumble.

Interestingly, following the issues with the return trip from Saudi Arabia back in October, WWE officials made the decision not to take as many stars on the trip as they had in recent years and there was a distinct lack of SmackDown stars on the card since the company knew they needed to plan ahead for tonight's show.

There were still five Championship matches in Riyadh last night and one particular title change has taken over Social Media ever since Goldberg lifted the Universal Championship for the second time, but whilst this was the biggest error of the night, WWE actually made a fair few.

#5. The Viking Raiders

One of the last-minute matches that were announced for last night's Super ShowDown was The Viking Raiders taking on The OC, it was a match that on the surface made no sense, but then the WWE Universe remembered that it was The OC that took away The Viking Raiders' undefeated streak at Crown Jewel back in October when they won the Tag Team World Cup and realized that this match was designed to allow them to get some revenge.

Shockingly, despite everything pointing towards The Raiders picking up the win to level the field with Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, they were defeated again. The Viking Raiders were once one of WWE's best prospects in their tag team division and now they are being wasted and last night were shockingly forced to lose on the kickoff show. What has happened to Erik and Ivar?

