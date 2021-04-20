"Superhuman, unbelievable stuff" - WWE legend praises Cesaro but questions his booking

Wrestling legend Arn Anderson believes Cesaro’s perceived lack of promo skills might be the reason why he has been held back throughout his WWE career.

In December 2014, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon famously said on The Stone Cold Podcast that Cesaro struggles to connect with WWE fans. Anderson, a WWE producer from 2001 to 2019, revealed last year that Cesaro was “not a favorite guy of the front office” in WWE.

Speaking on a WWE Payback 2016 edition of his ARN podcast, Anderson praised Cesaro’s “superhuman” strength. He also reiterated that the Swiss Superman’s talents are not appreciated by some within the company.

“Nothing [nothing is missing with Cesaro]. I’m a huge Cesaro fan, always have been. I got a feeling there was something. You know, he speaks five languages, but I got a feeling there was something to do with his promo that wasn’t appreciated. Whether it was the tone of his voice, he speaks with a little bit of an accent, not sure what it is, but the guy does some superhuman stuff, just unbelievable stuff.”

Face to face with the Tribal Chef #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/qmSgRdouz3 — Cesaro (@WWECesaro) April 17, 2021

Cesaro recently defeated Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 37 to win his first singles match at the event. He confronted Roman Reigns on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, but the Universal Champion walked away from him without saying a word.

Arn Anderson on Cesaro’s booking at WWE Payback 2016

The Miz defeated Cesaro in an 11-minute match

Kevin Owens defeated long-term rival Sami Zayn at WWE Payback 2016 before providing commentary for The Miz vs. Cesaro. The Miz, who held the WWE Intercontinental Championship at the time, defeated his opponent with a roll-up after a distraction from Owens and Zayn.

Arn Anderson questioned why someone with Cesaro’s ability was unable to kick out of a roll-up from The Miz.

Advertisement

“If you’re gonna put Miz over, let Miz beat Cesaro with his freaking finish or two of his finishes. Don’t do it with a roll-up. The guy [Cesaro] picked up Khali [The Great Khali] and giant-swung him. You think Miz is gonna hold Cesaro down with a roll-up? Think about that for a minute.”

Battleground 2013 - Cesaro gives Khali a huge Cesaro swing@WWECesaro #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/KJpd1pEYcV — WWE Classic Photos (@WWEClassPics) February 21, 2014

As Anderson alluded to, The Swiss Superman often showcases his extraordinary strength with a vast array of powerful moves. The tweet above shows the moment he swung seven-foot-one WWE Hall of Famer The Great Khali at WWE Battleground 2013.

Please credit ARN and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.