SuperSized SmackDown - 5 Possible surprises - Brock Lesnar runs into a former opponent, Current WWE RAW Champ interferes in an ongoing match, Major heel turn

SuperSized SmackDown, as the name indicates, will be a two-and-a-half-hour episode of WWE SmackDown as opposed to our weekly fare of two hours. The show is packed, because for one week only, the show is moving to FS1.

It is common knowledge that not as many people watch FS1 as they do FOX, meaning that WWE is entering into this battlefield, all guns blazing. There are even rumors that if this experiment works out successfully, SmackDown may become a three-hour-show.

SuperSized SmackDown is also up against AEW Rampage for 30 minutes. Tony Khan has been very vocal about taking the fight to Vince McMahon, even taking a shot at the quality of RAW in an interview.

In light of all of these things, SuperSized SmackDown needs to be filled with surprises galore. These are 5 surprises that could potentially happen during the show. As always, feel free to agree or disagree in the comments below. Let us know your thoughts and views.

#5 At SuperSized SmackDown this week, Brock Lesnar destroys both King of the Ring competitors

One of the highlights of the SuperSized SmackDown contest this week is the King of the Ring match between Finn Balor and Sami Zayn.

Could both men be taken out of the competition when Brock Lesnar shows up at SuperSized SmackDown?

This could set up a situation where the seeds of a future Cesaro or Finn Balor match with Brock Lesnar are sown. Both men will have a bone to pick with The Beast Incarnate going forward.

Meanwhile, on the RAW side, it allows Kofi Kingston a chance to slide back into the King of the Ring tournament.

Maybe we could still see a Kofi Kingston vs. Xavier Woods match in final round of the King of the Ring tournament at Crown Jewel.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Alan John