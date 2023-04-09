Superstar seeking out further opportunity, talented star lost in the shuffle - 5 WWE women who could benefit from returning to NXT

WWE is a major wrestling promotion comprised of three top-level brands. The three brands all have their own unique rosters and championships, although the company doesn't always rigidly adhere to its own brand extension-related rules.

RAW is the most established brand, with the show first being introduced back in 1993 and still airing each Monday night. NXT was the most recently created brand, airing every Tuesday and having first debuted back in 2010. SmackDown is currently the most viewed show. The blue brand first launched back in 1999.

With three brands, and potentially even more with the launch of NXT Europe, there are plenty of superstars to fill up all the cards. At times, perhaps too many, as it seems not everybody can receive adequate screen time.

The benefit of multiple brands, however, is that wrestlers can move on and get new opportunities. One of the most significant examples in recent years was Mandy Rose returning to NXT and becoming a top act. In theory, other female superstars could do something similar. This article will look at a handful of women who could benefit from a move to the white & gold brand.

Below are five WWE women who could benefit from returning to NXT.

#5. B-Fab could use consistent work

B-Fab with Megan Morant

B-Fab is one of SmackDown's newest superstars. She was briefly brought up to WWE's main roster before being one of many released during the previous Vince McMahon-led regime. She, alongside Top Dolla and Ashante "Thee" Adonis, returned to the company last year.

The trio collectively make up the stable known as Hit Row. B-Fab primarily serves as a valet and mouthpiece for the stable, but she has periodically wrestled, albeit almost exclusively at live events.

While most superstars on the list could move to NXT due to being lost in the shuffle or to receive a steady push, B-Fab could go back to developmental to further improve her skill set. She's still quite new at performing in-ring, and a move to the developmental brand could help her grow as a performer.

#4. Xia Li is lost in the shuffle

Xia Li on SmackDown

Xia Li has been part of World Wrestling Entertainment since 2017. Her initial work in the company came via the Mae Young Classic & NXT. She's currently part of the WWE SmackDown roster.

The talented Li first joined WWE's main roster in 2021. While her arrival was heavily hyped up with a series of vignettes, Xia's push on SmackDown never quite materialized. She's had brief moments where it seemed as if she'd be receiving a steady push on television, but it never lasts.

If The Protector moves to NXT, she may finally receive the push many believe she deserves. Xia could take the fight to the NXT Women's Champion Indi Hartwell along with other talented women from the white & gold brand.

#3. Dana Brooke wants further opportunities

Dana Brooke has been a part of the WWE system for years now. She first signed a developmental deal in 2013. Dana joined the main roster in 2016 and has competed on both RAW & SmackDown.

Brooke is a former multi-time 24/7 Champion. The unique title often kept her on television, but once the belt was discontinued last year, her role on Monday Night RAW greatly diminished. She's mostly seen on WWE Main Event these days.

The Total Diva regularly shares fan support, essentially begging for opportunities to come her way when on social media. Fans even brought signs to support her movement. A move to NXT could allow her to finally get the opportunity she needs to either sink or swim.

#2. Lacey Evans is yet to have a consistent push

Lacey Evans

Lacey Evans has been involved with WWE since 2016. She was first on NXT & took part in the Mae Young Classic. She was promoted to join WWE's main roster towards the end of 2018 and went on to officially join RAW & SmackDown beginning in 2019.

The patriotic superstar is currently part of the Friday Night SmackDown brand. She went through a series of vignettes and gimmick makeovers in the past year or so, none of which materialized into a steady push.

While much can be said about some of Lacey's social media behavior, she's an excellent villain. Evans could return to NXT and finally receive a steady push and ultimately pursue the NXT Women's Championship, a title she's yet to hold.

#1. Sonya Deville could be the top heel on WWE NXT

Sonya Deville first joined WWE courtesy of Tough Enough back in 2015. While she didn't win the competition, she did a good enough job to earn a contract. Deville then spent a few years in developmental before joining the main roster in 2017.

The Jersey Devil has had a few roles since joining WWE. She was on Tough Enough and later on in the faction known as Absolution. She then went on to become a General Manager. Sonya recently took part in a WrestleMania Showcase bout, teaming up with Chelsea Green.

It isn't clear if Sonya & Chelsea will remain a duo going forward. If they don't, Sonya could get lost in the shuffle again. A move to NXT, perhaps to start her own stable, could make for exciting parallels to what happened with Mandy Rose & Toxic Attraction.

Poll : 0 votes