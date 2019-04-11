Superstar Shake-Up 2019: 4 Raw superstars who could move to SmackDown Live

WWE Superstar Shake-Up

With WrestleMania 35 just being done, WWE is now gearing up for their annual Superstar Shake-Up. No wonder it is going to change the landscape of WWE in a major way. Several superstars will get impacted due to the event.

Those who have been going through a bland phase in their career can have an opportunity to freshen up the same. A move would prove to be beneficial not only for the superstars but for the shows as well. The shows only become as successful as the storylines.

Fresh storylines involving blockbuster feuds can build the stars as well as their shows. The SmackDown brand has been enjoying quite a good fortune for some time now. They signed a huge deal with Fox and they were also able to crown the first ever African-born WWE Champion in Kofi Kingston at WrestleMania 35.

Last year, the blue brand gained some noteworthy names like Jeff Hardy, The Miz, and Samoa Joe among the rest. This year it is likely that they would get even more significant superstars from Monday Night Raw. Let us look at four Raw superstars who might possibly end up on SmackDown Live.

#4 Baron Corbin

Corbin has some momentum after defeating Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 35. The lone wolf also has massive heel heat. The WWE Universe considers him as a party spoiler because of his involvement in Kurt's retirement match. They wanted someone like Cena or Undertaker to retire the iconic performer. So according to them, he stole a potential WrestleMania moment.

The creative team might want to have him use all the newfound heel heat on SmackDown rather than Raw. It is basically because of Corbin's underwhelming run on Raw. The options they explored with Corbin shows that they were quite confused about what to do with him.

Moving him to SmackDown would give the creative team fresh options to explore with him. With the fresh heel heat, Corbin can feud with a new set of competitors and even grab the WWE title in the process.

Vince McMahon actually likes Corbin and considers him as a biggest non-main event talent. Thus, we can speculate that the creative team would really put some effort into bringing some resurgence to his in-ring career.

