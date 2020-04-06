Superstar who wrestled on AEW Dynamite appears ahead of mega title match at WrestleMania 36

The wrestler featured in last month's AEW show and was a part of WrestleMania 36.

Goldberg lost his Universal Championship to Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 36.

Goldberg entering the arena; Chico Adams, who wrestled recently on AEW Dynamite

This year's WrestleMania has had its share of issues with the change of location and wrestling in front of no audience. WWE reportedly used few Superstars and backstage personnel to tape the matches with only essential crew involved in the production of the show.

This possibly resulted in a wrestler who was recently on AEW's Dynamite show to feature in the build-up to a title match at WrestleMania 36. Chico Adams, who was on the March 25th episode of AEW Dynamite and faced former WWE Champion Jake Hager, was one of the two bodyguards to accompany Goldberg from his locker room

The Local Competitor's Twitter account revealed the identity of the two bodyguards of the former Universal Champion. One of them was Adams, an indie wrestler who has previously appeared on NXT, and wrestled on AEW Dynamite against Hager, losing that match. Adams has featured several times on WWE television, playing various roles. He has also wrestled in NXT dark matches in the past.

Chico, a frequent WWE extra, recently competed on the 3/25 AEW Dynamite episode against Jake Hager. #WWE #Wrestlemania36 #WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/Yf8X6uYPay — The Local Competitor (@LocalCompWWE) April 5, 2020

The other bodyguard who accompanied Goldberg to the ring is Alex Paz. The Tweet says that both wrestlers have been trained by former WWE Superstar Afa Anoaʻi.

One surprise ahead of WrestleMania 36 was the inclusion of Braun Strowman in the Universal title match against Goldberg, as The Monster Among Men replaced Roman Reigns.

There were some issues for WWE in the build-up to WrestleMania 36, as some Superstars pulled out of the show or were instructed not to come to the Performance Center as they were ill, Reigns being one of them. Reigns pulled out of the match as he did not want to expose himself during the coronavirus pandemic.

Goldberg won the Universal Championship against The Fiend at Super ShowDown earlier this year, which was a surprising title change. But, the idea with that title change was for Roman Reigns to win it from the WWE Hall of Famer, rather than The Big Dog defeating The Fiend, as it would have hurt both Superstars.

Strowman made quick work of Goldberg, defeating the two-time Universal Champion in just a little over two minutes and winning his first world title in WWE. The Monster Among Men gave some background information about how WWE made a last-minute call to put him in the match.

We will probably learn who Strowman faces next on this coming week's episode of SmackDown on Friday.