WWE Superstars Confirmed For SmackDown Live 1000

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 418 // 11 Oct 2018, 17:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Batista

SmackDown Live, the 'B' brand in WWE programming will celebrate its 1000th episode on 16th October, 2018, at the Capital One Arena in Washington, which will see a host of big names return to the blue brand.

WWE have been hyping up the event, which will see a host of top current SmackDown Live Superstars, as well as stars of yesteryear.

SmackDown Live aired its first show on April 29, 1999, and it has been quite a roller coaster ride for the show. Following the Superstar Shake-Up earlier this year, many believed that SmackDown Live got the better end of the stick as they now possess some great talents like AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan, The Miz, Samoa Joe, Jeff Hardy and more.

WWE have teased several matches for the historic episode, and have also confirmed that these Superstars will be at the event on October 16th.

Daniel Bryan vs Kurt Angle, WWE Champion AJ Styles vs Rey Mysterio, Charlotte Flair vs Michelle McCool, Sheamus and Cesaro vs APA and Samoa Joe vs Batista.

#1 The Undertaker

The Undertaker

It was confirmed by WWE earlier this week that The Undertaker will return to the blue brand for SmackDown 1000, like he did for the 900th epsiode of SmackDown, some two years ago when he was part of the Cutting Edge segment, along with Team SmackDown.

The Undertaker is a part-time wrestler, but did return for the Super Show-Down event in Melbourne, Australia, as he faced Triple H, but lost the match. Following the match, Kane and Undertaker attacked Triple H and Shawn Michaels, possibly setting up a match for the Crown Jewel event.

With Triple H most likely to be at the show, could The Undertaker maybe have a segment with The Game and confirm the match at Crown Jewel?

1 / 8 NEXT