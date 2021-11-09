5 WWE Superstars and their favorite cheat meals

WWE superstars take pride in their bodies. Most of them have a specific diet, and if you're disciplined, you can take the odd day off and enjoy a cheat meal.

Every athlete's body requires a food 'shopping spree' once in a while. However, you always have to work it off the next day.

Here are five superstars and their favorite 'cheat meals'.

#5. Bobby Lashley and his hamburger cheats

Given the success he has amassed in WWE and Impact and in MMA with Bellator, the work he has put in to maintaining his body has been worth it.

Despite the clean eating and iron-pumping sessions in the gym, Lashley likes to have a good snack from time to time.

Like any other elite athlete, cheat meals can be considered a reward in most cases.

Lashley appeared on the We Watch Wrestling podcast, where he said his cheat day meal was a hamburger. This led to Lashley mentioning the best burger he has ever had and where he gets it.

"There's a couple place I'm going to highly recommend, a place in California called Slater's 50/50. They have a cheeseburger called the Peanut Butter And Jealous burger. It's a bacon cheeseburger with peanut butter and jelly on the bun. Here's the kicker, they took ground chuck and did bacon grounded up, so the bacon was in the burger. It was the most incredible thing I've ever eaten,"

Given that The Almighty One is still at the top of his game and in peak physical condition. He will probably have many more cheat days to come.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Ryan K Boman