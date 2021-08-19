Bobby Lashley looks better than ever right now in WWE

If you could create the mold of a perfect professional wrestler, it would be Bobby Lashley.

Lashley, a former member of the US Army and a legitimate badass, entered the wrestling world in 2005 with high hopes in WWE. He had an amateur background, and at 6'3" and 270 pounds of pure granite, he definitely looked the part.

He had some early success, gaining heightened fame when he took part in a hair vs. hair match at WrestleMania, featuring Vince McMahon and a certain, future President of the United States.

Donald Trump shaves the head of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, held by Stone Cold and assisted by Bobby Lashley, 2007.

Bobby Lashley lacked something in his first WWE run

Despite some success and a few high-profile matches, Lashley never seemed to grab the mythical 'brass ring' in WWE. He held the ECW title a couple of times, but it was at a time when that brand was already dead.

He spent the better part of the next decade competing in mixed martial arts and as part of IMPACT Wrestling. He had his biggest success in the ring at IMPACT where he was a four-time world champion and a top guy based on his skill and power alone. It was clear that he was the crown jewel of the promotion. Up to that point, it was his highest level of achievement in the squared circle.

But once again, it was when almost no one was watching IMPACT. So Lashley was essentially succeeding in silence.

Bobby Lashley returned to WWE in 2018.

Four time TNA/Impact Wrestling champion Bobby Lashley, 41, has come to terms on a new WWE deal, marking his first time back in WWE since 2008.

Upon his arrival, fans thought Lashley would be projected into a natural feud with Brock Lesnar. Instead, he was saddled with silly storylines and bad match-ups. He ended up in a comical angle to defend the honor of his sisters against Sami Zayn. It was literally beneath him and the character that he was supposed to portray.

That was followed by an ill-fated pairing with the always-erratic Lio Rush as his manager, and his disastrous 'affair' with Lana. It looked like his second WWE run was going to be a failure.

Now, though, he appears to have really turned the corner. At the age of 45, Lashley is at the top of the mountain in WWE as its World Champion. More importantly, he has established the character he should have been all along.

As part of the Hurt Business, Lashley established a powerful heel persona that can seal his legacy in WWE and pro-wrestling in general. He's set to take on Goldberg at SummerSlam. If WWE is smart, they won't take the belt off of Lashley this weekend or anytime soon.

After over 15 years in combat sports, he's peaking in WWE in 2021. The company has the opportunity to take advantage of the best version of Bobby Lashley we have seen thus far.

