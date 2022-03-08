5 current superstars who could succeed with gimmicks of WWE legends 

WWE has showcased many characters in its illustrious history. Some of them have been so successful they have been immortalized in pop culture. From The Rock's electrifying charisma to Stone Cold Steve Austin's beer-drinking finger-flipping persona, the company has created some icons.

The saying 'if it ain't broke, don't fix it' has been embraced by WWE with both hands. Vince McMahon and company have tried their best to avoid staying away from a winning formula. They also try their best to milk the success of the past as much as possible.

WWE's obsession with nostalgia has seen it turn to the past on many occasions. Their failure to create new stars stems from this issue as well. For this reason, many call their booking methods outdated and stale.

However, in keeping with tradition, we will reveal five current superstars who could succeed with the gimmicks of some WWE legends.

#5 On our list of current WWE Superstars who could thrive with legends' gimmicks: Kevin Owens as Stone Cold Steve Austin

Kevin Owens is a stunner of a performer, and that's the bottom line

We'll start with the most obvious one. Kevin Owens is literally a heel version of Steve Austin at the moment, even using the latter's iconic finishing move in matches.

However, we think Owens would genuinely make a good Austin. His no-nonsense approach, unabashed style in the ring, and, of course, killer promo skills would be greatly appreciated. All he would have to do to incorporate into his character are some middle fingers and a couple of beers.

#4 Roman Reigns plays The Game in WWE

Roman Reigns has got his own D-Generation X

Triple H was one of the mainstays of the Attitude Era. His devious nature, calculative approach, and ruthless in-ring style made him one of the most successful stars of his time.

Roman Reigns could genuinely take his gimmick and run away with it. He is already doing superb heel work as The Tribal Chief and could be the perfect Hunter Hearst Helmsley. He even looks like HHH with his long hair and buffed physique.

With The Usos by his side, Reigns could be an unstoppable leader who could run the show under his heel, much like HHH did back in the day.

#3 If you smell what John Cena is cooking

Although it is pretty ironic that John Cena is now a Hollywood man after dissing The Rock for jumping ship, it is nevertheless a big deal. His transition from ring to reel is a sign that he is now a global figure.

Indeed, the parallels in the careers of Rock and Cena couldn't be more similar. As wrestlers, they both have astonishing charisma and screen presence. If The Leader of the Cenation was present during the Attitude Era, his insults and promo game would have been legendary.

In the years to come, he could resemble what the Rock is now for WWE, a charismatic global superstar whose sporadic presence in the ring lights up not just the wrestling world but the global entertainment industry in general.

#2 Drew McIntyre takes a trip to Death Valley

When The Undertaker and Drew McIntyre faced off in a tag team match a few years ago, fans couldn't help but see a past versus present take shape. They were 100% right on that night because McIntyre would make an excellent Undertaker.

The Scottish Warrior's size, speed, in-ring IQ, and overall charisma would see him excel playing both WWE variations of Mark Calaway. As The Deadman, he could strike terror into the hearts of those watching him, while his run as The American Badass would be a riot.

#1 AJ Styles plays the role of the HeartBreak Kid

AJ Styles is the Shawn Michaels of his generation

One of wrestling's biggest dream matches has to be AJ Styles versus Shawn Michaels. The best in-ring performers of their respective generations meeting in the squared circle is literally wrestling nirvana.

When it comes to it, we think Styles could actually be a Michaels himself. He has the charisma to pull off what The Showstopper did back in his WWE days. The Phenomenal One will also ensure that like his illustrious counterpart, any ring he steps into will be his.

Whether it is playing a smug and obnoxious heel or a resilient babyface, the two-time WWE Champion will deliver in spades.

Which other current superstars do you see playing the persona of a legend? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Debottam Saha