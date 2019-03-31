10 Superstars that will leave the WWE once their contracts expire

I wouldn't be surprised if the married couple left the WWE in the near future.

Even though it has been a Road to WrestleMania filled with several twists and sometimes unnecessary turns just to get to the Grandest Stage of Them All, not every superstar is going to be able to get on the show.

WWE always tries to cram as many superstars as possible onto the card, and those who don't get a featured match either on the main card or on the pre-show likely get thrust into one of the annual battle royals that don't have worthy prizes attached.

Not every wrestler can make the card, but with such a deep roster and so many titles, a lot of deserving people will likely get lost in the shuffle.

Someone like Asuka, who has traditionally been overlooked on the main roster, went from winning the Royal Rumble last year and a title shot at 'Mania to the pre-show battle royal.

And the same goes for Shinsuke Nakamura who also won the Rumble and challenged for a major title at WrestleMania 34 only to see him miss out on a match of consequence.

While most of the bigger stars have their spots on the card and in the company, the constant lack of attention or under-booking of some superstars, especially come 'Mania season, will see some superstars simply walk away once their current WWE contracts expire.

Duos like The Revival and and the Kanellis' may or may not have asked for their releases but the booking of each hasn't been the greatest in 2019.

With that being said, the following superstars will likely cut ties with WWE once their current contracts with the company run out.

#10 Shinsuke Nakamura

The King of Strong Style has been reduced to the Serf of Strong Style.

Until Asuka actually won the SmackDown Women's Title at TLC WITHOUT pinning either Charlotte Flair or Becky Lynch, I thought that maybe creative might actually book bigger stars from countries like Japan on par with the rest of the talent.

But ever since both she and Nakamura both won Royal Rumbles last year and failed at WrestleMania, the fact is that neither will ever be considered one of the top stars of their respective divisions.

Even if they are extremely talented and/or over like both Japanese stars are, WWE doesn't seem to book them all that well.

And that even extends to wrestlers from NJPW like the Good Brothers. Sure, they had a title run, but it was uneventful and they found themselves back at the bottom of the pecking order.

The rumble wins actually seem like placating the fans for a brief moment in retrospect rather than a genuine push to the main event.

Although he did win the US Title twice, the first reign barely saw him on TV while the other reign lasted all but two days.

Nakamura would have every right to walk away once his contract ends later this year as companies like Ring of Honor, All Elite Wrestling and NJPW would certainly book him more like the superstar he is.

