Surprising 21-year veteran to possibly dethrone Roman Reigns? Shedding light on the recent report

Roman Reigns successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania Hollywood against Cody Rhodes. While many had predicted The American Nightmare to dethrone The Tribal Chief at The Show of Shows, it didn't happen.

After another successful defense, one question that has been reverberating in the minds of the WWE Universe is who can finally dethrone The Tribal Chief. One surprising name that could do the unthinkable is LA Knight.

A recent report has revealed that Knight is the leading candidate to win the Money in the Bank this year. Winning the briefcase would add some much-needed momentum behind the veteran's back. While LA Knight dethroning Reigns may look highly unlikely, the odds of the same can't be ruled out.

WRKD Wrestling @WRKDWrestling LA Knight has been discussed internally as a leading candidate to win this year’s Money In The Bank match. #SmackDown LA Knight has been discussed internally as a leading candidate to win this year’s Money In The Bank match. #SmackDown https://t.co/4h3dB0KTvM

On another note, the former Million Dollar Champion has made a massive name for himself on the blue brand thanks to his charisma and unparalleled promo skills. Knight has an ocean of fans behind him who are gunning for him to get a significant push on the main roster.

Given his recent work, it wouldn't be wrong to say that it's high time the Stamford-based company gave fans what they wanted by pushing Knight into a major feud.

Roman Reigns is reportedly not scheduled for WWE Backlash 2023

WWE's first premium live event post-WrestleMania 39, Backlash 2023, will emanate live from the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on May 6th. While the event will witness some top names such as Cody Rhodes, Brock Lesnar, and more in action, the current poster boy of the company Roman Reigns, will miss the event.

. @Bub3m16 Roman Reigns is NOT scheduled to appear at WWE Backlash (WON). Roman Reigns is NOT scheduled to appear at WWE Backlash (WON). https://t.co/3SK59b2xHY

The current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is reportedly not scheduled for Backlash 2023. Reigns last appeared on WWE TV on the post-WrestleMania edition of WWE RAW. He was supposed to join forces with Solo Sikoa to take on Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar. However, the match didn't happen due to The Beast attacking Rhodes.

The Tribal Chief has been on his scheduled break ever since. However, Reigns could return on the April 28th edition of SmackDown to be a part of the WWE draft.

Should LA Knight dethrone Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes