Surprising 28-year-old WWE Superstar could foil Damian Priest's Money in the Bank cash-in at SummerSlam

The Judgment Day believe that they currently run Monday Night RAW, but they may have bitten off more than they can chew by heading down to WWE NXT this past week.

Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams took on the team of Finn Balor and Damian Priest, just weeks after Hayes made an appearance on RAW. The NXT Champion has already made it clear that he is an admirer of Seth Rollins and would be the perfect man for the World Heavyweight Champion to have as backup heading into SummerSlam.

Luigi714Zapata @AlexLuigi714 Main Event de #WWENXT Finn Balor y Damian Priest vs Carmelo Hayes y Trick Williams, buena lucha, lo bien que esta Judgment Day de verdad pese a la interferencia de Rhea Ripley con Dominik y Ilja Dragunov quien intento ayudar, al final victoria de Finn, discuten Ilja y Carmelo.

Current rumors suggest that Rollins will be forced to take on Finn Balor at the Biggest Party of Summer, but Damian Priest will be lurking in the shadows if his Judgment Day teammate is unsuccessful.

Rollins is used to being up against the wall, but if he wants to walk out of Detroit with his championship then he needs to have a plan B.

Carmelo Hayes could head to WWE's main roster following SummerSlam

Carmelo Hayes is the reigning NXT Champion but he could make the move to the main roster with his title. In the past, several NXT Champions have appeared on RAW and SmackDown and given the recent teases, he could be added to a storyline with The Judgment Day and Seth Rollins.

Rollins currently has backup in the form of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, but if Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes are by his side at SummerSlam then the duo could be promoted to the main roster following the PLE.

Seth Rollins needs to have someone in his corner and since The Judgment Day headed down to NXT, they have opened the door to several NXT stars following them back to WWE RAW.

Do you think NXT will invade SummerSlam? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.