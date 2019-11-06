Surprising name joining Renee Young and Booker T on FOX's WWE Backstage panel show

Renee Young and Booker T are going to be joined by a very familiar face

What is WWE Backstage?

FS1 will be playing house to a new offshoot of WWE programming hosted by Renee Young and Booker T called WWE Backstage. WWE Backstage will be a one-hour weekly show taking place every Tuesday. Young and Booker T will be joined by a revolving cast of WWE Superstars, guests, and personalities to discuss the biggest stories in WWE.

Who will be on WWE Backstage?

The first episode is airing tonight and as we reported earlier the first special guest will be none other than 'The Heartbreak Kid' Shawn Michaels. Other things announced for tonight's show include a recorded message from John Cena and an appearance by former New England Patriot Rob Gronkowski.

Will CM Punk be on WWE Backstage?

However, there were rumors surrounding CM Punk making his prodigal return to WWE programming with the former WWE Superstar allegedly auditioning for a role on the show. Things have since gone quiet regarding CM Punk's involvement.

However, the WWE on FOX Twitter account did officially announce that a surprising name will be joining the cast of WWE Backstage as their 'insider' with this person appearing on the show and breaking behind the scenes news when appropriate.

That's right! Fellow wrestling journalist and Editor-In-Chief of Pro Wrestling Sheet Ryan Satin has finally broken his first bit of 'insider' news for the show - that he's joining it! Fans of his website also need not worry because it's not going anywhere.

