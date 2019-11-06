Special guest announced for WWE Backstage tonight

Brandon Ewing FOLLOW ANALYST News 06 Nov 2019, 00:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Joining Renee Young and Booker T. will be a multi-time WWE Hall of Famer and one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all-time!

Tonight will be the debut edition of WWE Backstage, a new WWE television series that will debut Wednesday night on FS1 starting at 11pm (EST). The show will be hosted by Renee Young and Booker T.

What is WWE Backstage?

WWE Backstage will be bringing you all the latest developments and inside scoop on all the latest breaking news stories, and exclusive interviews from all your favorite WWE Superstars. A show that will be for wrestling fans, both from the hardcore fanbase and new fans to the WWE product. Renee and Booker T. will be answering fan questions and weighing on the current WWE storylines from RAW, SmackDown and NXT as well. The show will have weekly special guests, and a big name has been announced on tomorrow's debut edition.

Who's the special guest?

Already announced by WWE, the show will feature a taped interview and message from John Cena, along with longtime WWE fan and former New England Patriots' star, Rob Gronkowski. However, that is not all that Renee Young and the WWE have planned.

Renee Young sent out a tweet a week ago, via "WWE on FOX" with the following message for the WWE Universe.

WWE announced earlier this afternoon that the one and only Shawn Michaels will be tonight's special guest on WWE Backstage (h/t Wrestling Inc.) To coincide with Shawn's appearance, Renee Young is encouraging the WWE Universe to send in their best questions, some of which will be featured on tonight's broadcast. This should be an interesting broadcast, as we are sure that Shawn will be have plenty to say about the current WWE product, including the NXT invasion on RAW and SmackDown.

Be sure to tune in tomorrow night on FS1 for the debut edition of WWE Backstage. Submit your questions to the hashtag #WWEBackstage on Twitter if you wish to participate.

Sportskeeda readers now have the opportunity to rank the matches they see on television every week. Head over to the Sportskeeda Wrestling page now and try it for yourself!