Surprising result at WrestleMania might spell disaster for Finn Balor's formerly invincible "Demon" character

One of the biggest rivalries heading into WrestleMania 39 saw Edge and "Demon" Finn Balor lock horns in an epic Hell in a Cell Match.

This was "Demon" Finn Balor's first appearance on WWE television since he challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship in September 2021. The match ended controversially as the top rope snapped, compromising Balor. Fans were excited to see the "Demon" undergo redemption at WrestleMania, but that was not the case.

After five years, WWE brought back the original steel structure to replace the red cage. This gave fans an unobstructed view as The Rated-R Superstar slayed the Demon at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

There is no denying that it was a brilliant match that saw Edge and Balor push each other to their limits. The two were brilliant inside the ring, craftily narrating their storied rivalry inside the monstrous structure. The match featured several jaw-dropping spots and was near flawless until its final moments.

Balor's loss means three superstars have defeated his "Demon" gimmick, putting the character's credibility in grave danger. This iconic alter-ego has the potential to become one of the most convincingly invincible characters that we have seen in a long time.

The mystical aura around this gimmick is what helps make up for 90% of the time when Finn Balor suffers due to terrible booking decisions. But in a strange decision, WWE sacrificed one of the most intriguing personas on its roster.

Edge is nearing retirement and could have afforded a loss in what might be his final match at WrestleMania. It would have allowed him to pursue other challenges while establishing Balor as a deserving leader for The Judgment Day after he ousted The Rated-R Superstar from the faction.

However, if WWE needed this feud to end with Finn Balor's loss, he should have wrestled as The Prince. The creative team will face problems in the future when they try to present "Demon" as an intimidating persona.

The result didn't take away from Balor's jaw-dropping work in the match despite suffering a huge cut on his head. The former Universal Champion was busted open and still unleashed hell on his opponent. It was unfortunate to see the "Demon" suffer defeat at WrestleMania when things could have finally changed for Finn Balor.

He could have used a win as the "Demon" to eventually go after Bray Wyatt, who once victimized him as The Fiend. He could have also hinted at a threatening presence in the world title picture. WWE might have written themselves into the corner with this booking. Unless they have a solid plan for a long-term angle involving "Demon" Finn Balor, booking his loss at WrestleMania was a huge mistake.

